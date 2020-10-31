SI.com
Cowboy Quick Hits: Valladay Sets Pace for Cowboys Running Game

Tracy Ringolsby

FROM THE OFFICES OF THE WYOMING ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT

TEAM NOTES

•The Cowboys and Rainbow Warriors met for the 25th time Friday evening.

•Wyoming is now 15-10 all-time against Hawai’i.

•Friday was the 24th time that the two programs met for the Paniolo Trophy.

•UW ran 20 more plays than the Rainbow Warriors did on Friday (77 to 57) and had a 38:15 to 21:45 time of possesion edge.

OFFENSIVE NOTES

•Redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams made his second career start Friday.

•Sheridan native Parker Christensen caught his first career pass in the first quarter Friday night.

•Ayden Eberhardt caught a career-high three passes on the night.

•For the 22nd consecutive game, dating back to 2018, the Cowboys rushed for over 100 yards as team. •For the ninth time in his career, Xazavian Valladay topped the 100-yard mark rushing.

•Valladay’s two scores marked the third time in his career that he’s scored multiple times on the ground. •Trey Smith carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards and tied a career high with two rushing TDs.

•The Pokes had 13 “explosive plays” (10 or more yards) in the win, nine rushing and four passing.

DEFENSIVE NOTES

•As a team, the Cowboys recorded seven tackles-for-loss, five of which came via sack.

•UW held Hawai’i to just 233 yards of total offense in Friday’s win.

•Chad Muma, Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole all led the Pokes with seven tackles each on the night. •Charles Hicks recorded his first AND second career sacks in the third quarter.

•Hicks continued his career night with an interception in the fourth quarter. Hicks returned the pick 47 yards.

•UW held the Rainbow Warriors to 4-of-13 on third downs

•Cole Godbout’s seven tackles Friday night were a career best. He also had a pass breakup and a sack

•The Pokes had four total pass breakups

•In addition to his seven tackles Jordan Bertagnole also had 1.5 sacks. SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

•Dontae Crow had five total kick and punt returns in the contest.

•Freshman kicker John Hoyland hit a 30-yard field goal in the opening quarter. He is the first Cowboy freshman kicker in the Mountain West era to open his career 5-for-5. Ian Watts in 2009 and Ariq Goodman in 2006 opened their freshman campaigns going 4-for-4.

