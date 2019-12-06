Welcome to
Cowboy Recruiting: Adds Defensive Back, Loses Wide Receiver

Tracy Ringolsby

Cameron Stone, a wide receiver/defensive back from Angleton (Tx) High School is the 16th known commitment for Wyoming football's 2020 recruiting class. Stone announced his committment on twitter this week.

stonestatement
commitments

Meanwhile, Ryan Morgan, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver from Lompco, Ca., indicated on twitter he was rescinding his commitment to Wyoming, and would walk-on at Arizona State, where he be play on the same team as cousin Jacob Nunez, who has been offered a full-ride by the Sun Devils.

decomit
The cousins
