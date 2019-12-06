Cowboy Recruiting: Adds Defensive Back, Loses Wide Receiver

Cameron Stone, a wide receiver/defensive back from Angleton (Tx) High School is the 16th known commitment for Wyoming football's 2020 recruiting class. Stone announced his committment on twitter this week.

Meanwhile, Ryan Morgan, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver from Lompco, Ca., indicated on twitter he was rescinding his commitment to Wyoming, and would walk-on at Arizona State, where he be play on the same team as cousin Jacob Nunez, who has been offered a full-ride by the Sun Devils.