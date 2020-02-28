Cowboys 6-Game 2020 Home Schedule Brings Strong Competition to Warm Memorial Stadium

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- The 2020 University of Wyoming Football schedule will feature six home games in which all six opponents played in the post-season last year.

The home schedule includes the return of long-time rival Utah and perennial Mountain West contenders Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State. Weber State, one of the top teams in the nation at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, rounds out the home schedule. Weber State advanced to the National Semifinals of the 2019 FCS Playoffs.

The Wyoming Cowboys are coming off an 8-5 season and a postseason win in last year’s NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Wyoming was a perfect 6-0 in home games last season. Attendance at Wyoming home games in 2019 was the second largest home attendance in school history for a six-game home schedule.

Ticket Information

∙Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2020 Wyoming Football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.

∙More details on season-ticket sales are available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may also email tickets@uwyo.edu, call (307) 766-7220 or stop by the Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.