Cowboys Add 2023 Football Game at Texas; 2022 Trip to Clemson In Question

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- The University of Wyoming and University of Texas have agreed to play a single football game in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 16, 2023. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.

The agreement comes amid speculation that the Cowboys game at Clemson in 2022 could be cancelled by mutual agreement.

The addition of Texas to Wyoming’s 2023 schedule completes the Pokes’ non-conference schedule for that season. It will also be the second Big 12 opponent and the second opponent from the state of Texas that Wyoming will face in 2023.

The Cowboys open the 2023 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 when they will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. UW will host Portland State on Saturday, Sept. 9 followed by its lone non-conference road game in Austin versus the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 16. Wyoming will conclude its non-conference schedule at home against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Wyoming and Texas will be meeting for the sixth time on the gridiron when they meet in 2023. Of the previous five meetings, four have been played in Austin in 1974, 1978, 2010 and 2012. The lone meeting played in Laramie came in 2009.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.