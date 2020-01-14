Cowboys CB/Kick Returner Tyler Hall Set for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- Wyoming Cowboy cornerback and kick return specialist Tyler Hall will have an opportunity to display his talents for NFL teams on Saturday when he will play for the National Team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.



Sponsored by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m., Mountain Time and will be televised live on NFL Network.



Hall's National Team will be coached by former Cincinnati Bengals' head coach Marvin Lewis. Hall's defensive coordinator on the National Team will be NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson.

Hall ended his college career ranked No. 1 among active players at the end of the 2019 season in kickoff returns, averaging 31.7 yards per return. That was nearly two yards per return better than the next closest FBS active player. He also tied for No. 9 in kickoff return TDs among active players, with two for his career, and he tied for No. 11 among active FBS players in the number of non-offensive touchdowns scored during his career, with three (two kickoff return TDs and one defensive touchdown).

Hall earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference honors each of the past three seasons. Adding to his versatility as a player, Hall also played nickel back one season in addition to being an outstanding cornerback.



Hall was a big part in the Wyoming Cowboys earning bowl eligibility for four consecutive seasons and playing in three bowl games. He helped lead the Pokes to an 8-5 record in 2019 and a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

In 2018, Hall was key in Wyoming posting a 6-6 record to earn bowl eligibility for a third consecutive season. He was a key contributor to a team that posted an 8-5 record in 2017 and captured a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In 2016, he helped the Cowboys achieve an 8-6 record, earn a spot in the 2016 Mountain West Conference Championship Game and a berth in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. He also contributed to wins over two Top 25 teams in the 2016 season. Wyoming was named the National Team of the Week for one of those wins.



Wyoming has had five players appear in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl since its inception in 2012. The first Cowboy to play in the game was defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who played in the 2013 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Purcell was a starting defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos in 2019. Former Cowboy linebacker Lucas Wacha was invited to and played in the 2017 game. Wacha is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. In January of 2018, former Wyoming cornerback Rico Gafford participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Gafford spent the 2019 NFL season as a wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders. Last year in January 2019, former Cowboy running back was invited to and played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Hall makes the fifth Cowboy to play in the game and the fourth in the last four seasons.

