Cowboys Claim 7th Win But Is It Enough to Go Bowling?

The Bowl Projections are kind to Wyoming, but will the selection committee be as open to the Cowboys. Unless Wyoming claims one of five bowl positions for what are considered the top five finishers in the conference.

Wyoming, one of four six-win teams left at home by the bowls a year ago, claimed their seventh victory of the season on Friday against Colorado State. They, however, most likely need eight wins -- meaning a victory at Air Force on Saturday -- to claim one of the Mountain West Conference's five guaranteed bowl slots.

Otherwise, they would be filling in bowls without an alignment to the Mountain West, and under revised rules a team with seven wins does not necessarily have an edge over a team with six wins.

According to the Mountain West Bowl Eligibility Guidelines:

Key to remember -- There is no longer an NCAA requirement that 7 or more wins takes precedence over 6 win teams. Once a team is eligible and all conference contractual obligations are met for placement of teams, TELEVISION selects the matchups they want for the remaining openings.

All of this week's Bowl Projections do, however, include the Cowboys, and have a heavy focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Three projections have the Cowboys in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas, including two matching up Wyoming and TCU, and the third Wyoming and Southern Mississippi. Two have the Cowboys in the Cheez-It Bowl, also in Dallas, against tCU or Kansas State. The Cowboys also areprojected for the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth against Liberty.