Cowboys Find Themselves At the Top of MW When It Comes to NFL

Tracy Ringolsby

When Logan Wilson came out of Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyo., he had two offers to play college football -- from the University of Wyoming and Weber State.

That's two more than Josh Allen received. He had attempted to walk-on at Fresno State when he graduated from high school, but was told no thanks. And after a year in junior college, he sent letters to 100 Division I schools in search of an opportunity. Only one school -- responded, the University of Wyoming.

And today? Wilson was a third-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals last spring, and is the third man in a two-linebacker alignment. Allen was a first-round draft choice of the Buffalo Bills in 2018, and despite more than a few doubters among draft experts, he is emerging at one of the NFL's impact quarterbacks.

And here's the kicker -- they are among 16 former Cowboys on NFL rosters.

That's the most players from any Mountain West Conference school.

They will take any four- or five-star player who wants to come to Laramie, but they know the list for that is short -- if it exists at all.

"We are a developmental program and we have been provided the opportunity to develop guys and recruit the right guys who want to take advantage of what we are doing," head coach Craig Bohl said. "The NFL is not a perfect group, but they do a dog gone good job when you get vetted. So we are really proud of the guys who have made it.

"We talk extensively about the guys getting a degree, but every one of these guys has a desire to play in the NFL. If you go down the list of the guys who are playing and having an impact without being heavily recruited, they are a by-product of doing things the Wyoming way, coming in, working hard and being developed and getting better."

There is pride in what has been accomplished.

And that pride extends to the fact that the success of the Wyoming players in the NFL opens doors for Wyoming when it comes time to recruit.

"It certainly does," said Bohl. "What it speaks to is if you look at our facility, our nutrition plan, our strength and conditioning, and the style of play that we play. We play a pro style offense and we play a pro style defense, and that translates (to recruits). The other thing a lot of (NFL) clubs know is if a guy comes to our program, they are going to be focused and work very hard. Their draft stock had come up along with their opportunity to get in camps."

