Cowboys Focused on Nebraska, Add 14th Known FB Recruit & Welcome Walk-On LB

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl continued his pursuit of recruits from his home state -- Nebraska.

Offensive/Defensive lineman Caleb Robinson of Omaha Burke High School announced his commitment Tuesday on twitter, becoming the 14th known scholarship commitment for the Cowboys. Linebacker Read Sunn, a native of Wasilla, Alaska, who has attended Christ School, a prep school in Arden, NC., also announced his intention to attend Wyoming as a walk-on.

Robinson picked the Cowboys over offers from South Dakota State and Iowa Western.

"I really felt at home there," Robinson said of Wyoming. "I love the coaching staff and it feels like the best fit for me."

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is an Omaha native, who was a walk-on defensive back for the Cornhuskers, and later became an assistant coach for the team.

The Cowboys currently have six players from Nebraska on thier active roster, and now have three commitments for the class of 2020.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman had 34 tackles, including 4½ tackles for a loss, with one fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.

Robinson is Omaha World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's No. 2 defensive linemen in the 2020 class: "He has the power and quickness to rush the passer and is an effective run stopper as an interior defensive lineman. His athleticism allows him to play multiple positions on the defensive line," according to Sautter.

Sunn was considered one of the top 10 recruits in Western North Carolina. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Sunn also played tight end. He indicated plans to enroll at Wyoming for the spring semester.

He was credited with 130 tackles, 16 for a loss, this season. He appeared in back-to-back state title games with Christ Prep.