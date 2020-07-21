Cowboys Football Picked to Finish 2nd To Boise State in Mountain Division

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- Wyoming football was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division in the Mountain West Conference 2020 Preseason Poll released on Tuesday. The Cowboys received 90 points, including one first-place vote.

Wyoming has been picked to finish second in the conference only twice in the history of the Mountain West -- this year and 2018 -- and both times it came during the era of Coach Craig Bohl.

Boise State is the preseason pick of conference media members to win the Mountain Division. The Broncos received 20 of the 21 first-place votes. Air Force came in third, followed by Utah State in fourth, Colorado State in fifth and New Mexico in sixth.

In the West Division, San Diego State received 19 of 21 first-place votes to garner top honors. Nevada received the other two first-place votes to finish second. Hawai'i came in third, with Fresno State in fourth, San Jose State in fifth and UNLV in sixth.

The two preseason favorites, Boise State and San Diego State, along with Air Force and Utah State are all scheduled to visit Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium in the 2020 season.

The Cowboys return 12 starters and 49 lettermen from the 2019 team that posted an 8-5 record and finished the season with an impressive 38-17 win over Georgia State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.