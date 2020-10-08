Cowboys in the NFL: Former Cowboy Get National Attention This Weekend

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie – Former Cowboys football players hit the triple-crown of national attention in the NFL this week.

TaShaun Gipson and the Chicago Bears open on Thursday Night Football on Fox. Former teammates Jacob Hollister of the Seahawks and Eddie Yarbrough of the Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday Night Football on NBC. Carl Granderson and the Saints cap the week on Monday Night Football.



Last week, Pokes in the Pros shined at the safety position. Andrew Wingard of the Jacksonville Jaguars recorded a career-high 10 tackles. His former safety partner Marcus Epps added eight tackles for a career-high against the Eagles. Also Tashaun Gipson added a season-high nine tackles for the Bears.



Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, 6:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL network

Tashaun Gipson (Bears) – Gipson recorded a season-high nine tackles for the Bears last week along with one pass breakup. He has played every snap this season. Gipson heads into Thursday evening's contest with 474 career tackles.



Sunday, October 11

Los Angeles Rams at The Washington Football Team, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Chase Roullier (Washington Football Team) – Roullier has started all four games for the Washington Football team. He has also played every snap this season and has yet to record a penalty for the season.



Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Josh Allen (Bills) – Allen has led the Bills to a perfect 4-0 mark. He has completed 71 percent of his passes for the season and has thrown for 1,326 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception, He has a QB rating of 122.7 for the season. He is the reigning AFC Player of the Month on offense.



Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Marcus Epps (Eagles) - Epps recorded a career-high eight tackles for the Eagles last week against the 49ers. He also played a season-high 60 percent of the defensive reps. For the season, Epps has 22 tackles.



Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Mike Purcell (Broncos) – Purcell just signed a contract extension with the Broncos for three years. He recorded five tackles last week against the Jets, as he tied a season high. Purcell also went over 100 career tackles, as he now has 103 in his career.



Caash Maluia (Patriots) – Maluia did not record any statistics. He played 52 percent of the reps on special teams.



Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Rico Gafford (Raiders) – Gafford was inactive last week for the Raiders.



Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Andrew Wingard (Jaguars) – Wingard recorded a career-high 10 tackles in his third-straight start for the Jaguars. He played all reps in the contest against the Bengals. He has 54 career tackles heading into Sunday.



Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Logan Wilson (Bengals) – Wilson was inactive with an injury against the Jaguars last week. He should be available for the Bengals this weekend.



Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Brian Hill (Falcons) – Hill rushed four times last week against the Packers and has 94 yards on the season. He also has seven receptions for 54 yards for the season.



Tyler Hall (Falcons) – Hall was inactive for the Falcons. He has appeared in one game this season.



Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers, 2:05 p.m. on Fox

Mark Nzeocha (49ers) – Nzeocha was sidelined last week with an injury. He was placed on injured reserve.



Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 6:20 p.m. on NBC

Eddie Yarbrough (Vikings) – Yarbrough was inactive for the Vikings on Sunday. He has appeared in one game this season.



Jacob Hollister (Seahawks) – Hollister did not record any stats last week, but did play in 22 percent of the offense reps for the Seahawks, which was a season high. He has two catches for 10 yards on the season along with a touchdown and two-point conversion.



Monday, October 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints, 6:15 p.m. on ESPN

Curtis Granderson (Saints) – Granderson recorded one tackle last week for the Saints. He played 44 percent of the reps for the Saints. He has four tackles for the season with one sack, forced fumble.