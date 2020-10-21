Cowboys in the NFL: Tashaun Gipson Grabs 25th Interception of Career

From the Wyoming Athletic Department:

A milestone for one former Cowboy in the NFL, and all the action for the Pokes in the pros during week six of the 2020 NFL season.

Tashaun Gipson and the Chicago Bears headed to North Carolina for a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Making his sixth start of 2020 and playing in his 118th NFL game, Gipson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater for his 25th career pick. Gipson added six tackles in the Bears 23-16 win, and his team improved to 5-1 on the season to sit atop the NFC North.

Heading north to Indianapolis, and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Colts. Logan Wilson made three tackles, one for a loss, as the Bengals fell 27-31 to the Colts. Wilson saw 33 defensive snaps for the Bengals, the most of his young career.

In a matchup of 4-1 teams Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills took the field on Monday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen threw for a season low 122 yards in the contest, but added two touchdowns and 42 yards on the ground as the Bills lost 17-26 to the Chiefs. In the loss, Allen became just the second quarterback to pass for 15 touchdowns and rush for three in the first six games of the season joining NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young.

The Atlanta Falcons picked up their first win of the season on Sunday beating the Minnesota Vikings 40-23 on the road. Brian Hill rushed for 28 yards on ten carries and added six more yards on two receptions. saw game action for the second week in a row, playing primarily on special teams for the Falcons, he did not record any stats.

Chase Roullier made his sixth straight start of the 2020 season for the Washington Football Team as they matched up against a division opponent, the New York Giants. Roullier and the Washington offensive line helped the team rush for 132 yards on the ground but lost a close one 19-20 to the Giants.

The Denver Broncos headed east for a Sunday afternoon showdown with the New England Patriots. Mike Purcell made his fifth start of the season for the Broncos and made two total tackles as the Denver defense held the Patriots to just 12 total points and came out of Foxboro with the win. suited up for the Patriots against Purcell and played primarily on special teams for New England.

Andrew Wingard was placed on the injured reserve list by the Jacksonville Jaguars after re-aggravating an abdominal injury early in his week six matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Marcus Epps did not suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday due to to a rib injury, and it is unclear if he will take the field against the Giants this week on Thursday Night Football.

Mark Nzeocha remains on the IR for the San Francisco 49ers. His team got the 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Rico Gafford, Carl Granderson and Jacob Hollister were on bye weeks.