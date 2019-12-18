Welcome to 7220
Cowboys Look to Sign Bulk of Class of 2020 Wednesday; Taimani 18th to Announce His Commitment

Tracy Ringolsby

LARAMIE -- The Cowboy coaching staff can turn its full attention to preparing the team for the New Year's Eve showdown with Georgia State after Wednesday. The early signing period is over, and the Cowboys are expected to announce as many as 20 commitments on Wednesday afternoon.

That will leave Wyoming with less than a hand full of potential signees for the final round of recruiting for next year's freshman class, and the Cowboys will have the month of January to fill in those holes.

Mana Taimai, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive lineman from Concored, Ca., became the 18th known Cowboy commitment when he announced his decision on twitter Tuesday night.

taimai2

With his seventh recruiting class at Wyoming, head coach Craig Bohl said the staff has been able to look more closely at particular areas of need, and have a better balance in the commitments because of a deep group of returning players.

Bohl discusses the approach to recruiting:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F48hfBVDCYc&t=13s

Players who have announced their commitment to Wyoming include six players rated as 3 Star talents, and three rated as 2 Start talents.

The known commitments:

commitments
