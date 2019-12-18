Cowboys Move Quickly to Receive Signed LOIs

Welcome to 7220
Tracy Ringolsby

LARAMIE -- The Cowboy coaching staff can turn its full attention to preparing the team for the New Year's Eve showdown with Georgia State. The early signing period for 2010 players began on Wednesday with the bulk of players being immediately sign. 

The signing period does run through Friday.

As of 11:07 a.m., MDT, the Wyoming football staff had announced the signing of a letter of intent by 18 of the 20 athletes who had announced on their twitter accounts in recent weeks that they were committing to Wyoming. 

The early signing period will leave Wyoming with less than a hand full of potential signees for the final round of recruiting for next year's freshman class, and the Cowboys will have the month of January to fill in those holes.

Head coach Craig Bohl has indicated the Cowboys could sign as many as 25 players by the end of the second signing period, but it more likely will be 22 or 25.

The known commitments, Noted if they signed a letter of intent on Wednesday morning:

commitments

For background and video of the players who have signed their letters of intent, go to: https://twitter.com/wyo_football

With his seventh recruiting class at Wyoming, head coach Craig Bohl said the staff was ben able to look more closely at particular areas of need, and have a better balance in the commitments because of a deep group of returning players.

And Listen In to coach Bohl discussing a recruiting overview, a medical redshirt for Smith and playing on New Years Eve.  https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/sights-and-sounds/coach-bohl-discusses-recruiting-medical-redshirt-for-smith-new-years-eve-bowl/

