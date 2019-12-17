Cowboys Notebook: Awards Keep Coming for Wyoming MLB Logan Wilson

LARAMIE -- Back from the recruiting trail, Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl and his staff now await Wednesday, when the early period of commitments for the Class of 2020 can opens.

And in the meantime:

-- Cowboys middle linebacker Logan Wilson added a third-team selection to the Associated Press All-American team to a resume that already included being selected second-team All-American by USA Today, and first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

"I would put him on the first team," Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said of the Casper Natrona County High School graduate. "It is great to see him get that recognition. Logan is an unselfish player, and he hails from the start of Wyoming."

Wilson, who ranks in the top five with 414 career tackles for both the Mountain West and University of Wyoming, also was the lone non-power 5 conference player among the six finalists for the Butkus Award.

-- Placekicker Cooper Rothe, who bounced back from a mid-season struggle, was selected to play in the East-West Game Jan. 18 in Tampa, Fla. Rothe, a Longmont native, connected on 14 of 20 field goals this year after converting 94.1 percent a year ago, when he was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza award.

"Logan is an excellent placekicker and now is the lead scorer in University of Wyoming history," said Bohl.



-- Junior defensive tackle Javaree Jackson was suspended indefinitely. Jackson leads Wyoming interior lineman with 35 tackles. He had seven tackles for a loss, three quarterback sacks, and an interception.

"He is suspended indefinitely until things are resolved," said Bohl. "I have no furthrer comment other than it was a violation of team rules."

-- Freshman running back Titus Swen, who rushed for 349 yards in a backup role before being sidelined after the seventh game of the season, has resumed working out and is a possibility to play in the Nova Loans Arizona Bowl.

Swen, a native of Liberia whose family immigrated to the United States when he was four, flew home to the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday to become an American Citizen. He will rejoin the Cowboys on Wednesday and continue to work out in hopes of being allowed to play against Georgia State in the game in Tucson on Dec. 31.

Swen suffered a knee injury in the San Diego State game on Oct. 12.

"We are optimistic he will be cleared to play," said Bohl.

--Bohl said it could be game time decision on how playing time will be split between quarterbacks Tyler Vander Waal, a sophomore who opened the season as the starter, and Levi Williams, a freshman who has maintained his redshirt in light of the fact he will be appearing in only his third game against Georgia State. He was placed on the active roster after Sean Chambers underwent knee surgery.

"Right now they are pretty even," Bohl said of the efforts in workouts. "Both are working with the first unit. It is certainly a good time for Levi. He is getting more and more reps. We worked on the two-minute drill Saturday. It might have been the first time he has been through that."

Bohl said he was impressed with Vander Waal's handling of the situation.

"Tyler is a competitive guy and sometimes a guy who has been a starter might be a little resentful of a guy coming in and playing some, but that is not the case," said Bohl.

-- Chambers does not expect to be on the field, even for practice, until next fall. He said doctors told him he would be sidelined for six months, which would have him out until the end of April, after the completion of spring ball.