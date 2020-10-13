Cowboys Open Last Week of Full Speed Workouts in Advance of Oct. 24 Opener

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- The Wyoming Cowboys are at a point of fall camp where they are incorporating full-contact team work into practices, and refining their offensive and defensive systems as they approach their season opener on Oct. 24 at Nevada.

This past Saturday, the Cowboys scrimmaged and followed that up with a full-padded practice on Monday. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl liked what he saw in Saturday’s scrimmage, particularly from his offensive line.

“We had a full-padded practice today. I thought our tempo was good,” Bohl told the media in a Monday Zoom call. “We certainly came off what I thought was an effective scrimmage on Saturday.

"It probably was as good as I’ve seen our offensive line perform. We need to leverage that group. The offensive line did a great job with some movement up front. They established the line of scrimmage, and I’m going to attribute that more to our offensive line than any deficiency on defense. I thought our offensive line played well as a unit.”

Other positions that Bohl singled out from the scrimmage included quarterback, wide receiver and the interior defensive line.

“There was good competition at the quarterback spot. It’s real close,” said Bohl. “I probably felt that maybe Sean (Chambers) performed just a little bit better than Levi (Williams), but both guys really did well.

“We limited the number of reps that X (Xazavian Valladay) had at running back. Both he and (linebacker) Chad Muma didn’t take a lot of reps in the scrimmage but both did some good things. Isaiah Neyor really had some nice catches Saturday. Isaiah was a young receiver last year, but he’s been emerging in practice and he made three or four big time catches. He has a great catch radius, and so we’re pleased with his progress.

“(Defensive tackle) Victor Jones did some good things, as well, and we’re pleased with him. “(Nose Tackle) Cole Godbout has done some good things. We’re not as deep as what we have been there, so we’re going to search for some combinations during the course of this week.

“We’re fairly healthy overall, and we’re going to need to stay that way.”

Bohl also shared with media what he and his staff’s practice plan will be over the next two weeks.

“This week will be a heavy week,” said Bohl. “Next week, we’re going to pull way back as we get ourselves ready to play the (Nevada) Wolf Pack.”

The Cowboys have been missing 31 players the last couple of weeks due to the freshmen being quarantined after some of them tested positive for the Coronavirus. Bohl said he anticipates the freshmen to be incorporated back into practice Thursday. He also said that the mandatory COVID-19 testing of three times a week established by the Mountain West Conference began on Monday.

A position on the Wyoming offense that has a talented group of returning players is the tight end position. Bohl was asked to evaluate what he saw from that group in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We’ve got a really deep group there,” said Bohl. “Jackson Marcotte has come out and really come back well from his knee surgery, which was an extensive knee surgery. Nate Weinman has done some good things, and Treyton Welch really stepped to the forefront, and we’re pleased with him. I think we’re going to be as deep there with playmakers and with as a diversified group of players as we’ve had since I’ve been our head coach. I think we’ve really got some good weapons there.”