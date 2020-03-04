Cowboys to Host Annual Pro Day for NFL Draft-Eligible Players Tuesday

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Sports Information

Laramie -- University of Wyoming Football’s Annual Pro Day for NFL draft-eligible Cowboys will be held on Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Indoor Practice Facility. The testing will be open to the public.

Individuals attending may park in the Stadium Lot, which is located east of War Memorial Stadium and south of the Indoor Practice Facility without the need of a parking pass.

Among the drills that Wyoming’s draft-eligible players will be tested on by NFL scouts will be: the 40-yard dash, Broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and Specific Position Testing.

There will be a designated, fenced area in the west end zone of the Indoor Practice Facility for parents of players, fans and others to observe the testing. All those attending are asked to respect the importance of the day for the former Cowboys who are participating in the testing. With that in mind, please wait until after the testing is completed to try to speak with the former Cowboys participating.

Media members will need to bring a Wyoming Athletics season press credential to be able to pass beyond the fenced area in the Indoor Practice Facility during the testing. Credentialed media will be allowed to view the testing from the sidelines in the Indoor Practice Facility. UW Athletics Media Relations staff members will assist media with player interviews following conclusion of the testing.