Cowboys Upperclassmen Are Back on the Football Field, Focused on What's Ahead

Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl has taken the challenge of coronavirus serious from the beginning.

"We have a focus on social distancing," junior defensive back Keyon Blankenbaker said. "We have coach Bohl. He wants around (practice) with a six-foot pole, making sure we are six-feet apart, and not to close. We keep masks on."

Bohl has been that way since the start of workouts, and his point was driven home last week when 11 freshman tested positive for coronavirus -- a 12th added to the list during the weekend.

Workouts in preparation for the Oct. 24 opener at Nevada were put on hold for three days, while the rest of the team was tested. None of the upper classmen tested positive, and while the freshman remain quarantined for "10 to 14 days", the rest of the team resumed workouts on Sunday.

"Our guys are doing well," Bohl said in a Monday zoom call with the media. "Our two quarterbacks (Sean Chambers and Levi Williams) are taking all the snaps. We are making progress. Where we are not making progress is with those freshmen, who aren't having a chance to learn. I look forward to having them back."

The freshmen all live on campus, and are isolated from the rest of the team.

There is disappointment in the fact they are not available for the practices, where they would have an opportunity to make a case for playing time when the season starts.

And when they return the expectation is a lesson learned.

"What we are seeing all over the country is the challenge and reality," said Bohl. "That goes all the way to the White House.

"We have guys who are being very vigilant. I hope we are not going to have anymore positive cases."

And that is where the upperclassmen will play a role, along with the coaching staff.

Junior running back Xazavian Valladay put it in perspective.

"We have to become comfortable with being uncomfortable," he said. "Once we get to being comfortable with being uncomfortable we will get back to feeling how we were before (the coronavirus) happened."

Junior defensive back Keyon Blakenbaker said the key is looking ahead at what can be.

"It is definite all over the place right now," he said of the virus. "I'm just staying positive and getting prepared for Oct. 24 (season opener at Nevada), getting ready to play ball."

The schedules of conference teams have been juggled some. Air Force, for example, will play only seven conference games because of commitments to play Army and Navy. Boise State and San Diego State are going going to play seven conference games plus each has a game against BYU.

Bohl said his focus is on the Cowboys, and the opportunity to play games this fall.

"This year is going to be a different year and we are going to celebrate we playing football," said Bohl. "Whatever schedule we get, that's what we are going to play. We're excited about the games we have. How they mixed and matched those things are outside my pay grade. I trust our conference office. We are going to move forward."

Bottom line: There are enough issues with the Cowboys to keep Bohl, his staff and players busy, instead of getting caught up in decisions they don't control.

Bohl said the freshmen figured to be sidelined "10 to 14 days" based on the nature of their situation.

As they return, the veteran players know they have a role in making sure the freshmen understand their role on the team, and move past the problems they dealt with.

"Somebody is going to get tested positive," Blakenbaker said of the reaction of the upperclassmen to the misstep of the freshmen. "There is a virus out there. We have to get through the adversity and stay positive."

Besides, there is enough on-field issues to focus on, particularly when the freshmen rejoin the upperclassmen in preparing for the coming season.

"some players going to come in and think it doesn't matter," said Blakenbaker. "I try to stay with them and motivate them and let them know they do matter on this team and we need everybody here to practice and play on it. "

And opportunities do come.

The Cowboys depth chart for the Arizona Bowl last December included 15 freshmen.