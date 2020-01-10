Cowboys Valladay One of Two MW Players Selected to AP All-Bowl Team

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE -- Wyoming sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay is one of three running backs selected to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team. He was joined in the backfield by running backs Journey Brown of Penn State and Lamical Perine of Florida.

Valladay was named the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Offensive MVP after rushing for 204 yards and one touchdown while averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He also had three receptions for 91 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass while averaging 30.3 yards per reception. Among his big plays were runs of 13, 55 and 62 yards, and pass receptions of 20 and 63 yards. Valladay ended the game with 295 all-purpose yards.

For the season, Valladay led the Mountain West Conference and ranked 22nd nationally with 1,265 rushing yards to lead the Mountain West and rank No. 22 in the nation. His average 105.4 rushing yards per game also led the conference and ranked No. 18 nationally. He concluded the season with 1,489 all-purpose yards and averaged 124.08 all-purpose yards per game to rank No. 1 in the conference and No. 25 among all FBS players.

Valladay was a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2019.

Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley was the only other Mountain West player selected to the AP All-Bowl team.