Cowboys Young Defense Gets 1st Test at Nevada on Saturday

After a summer of workouts, and a better-late-than-never month of fall workouts in advance of the opening of the Wyoming ' season-opening game at Nevada on Saturday, the Cowboys are looking for a revamped passing game to set the tone for what's ahead in the eight-game season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., MDT. It will be televised on CBSSN, and carried on the Cowboy Radio Network

And what is apparent is that as good as Wyoming and its fans may feel about the quarterback tandem of Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, the fact that running back position that injuries turned into a one-man show a year ago with Xazavian Valladay has depth, outsiders are challenging them to prove it.

Valladay was a first-team All-Mountain West selection last year, as a sophomore, when he led the conference with 1,265 yards rushing. Injuries did strip the Cowboys off depth at running back, forcing Valladay to assume the load. This year, however, the Cowboys feel they will be able to provide Valladay chances for take a deep breath with the return of six-year grad transfer Trey Smith.

Smith transfered a year ago from Louisville, and but after rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns against Idaho in the third game of the season, he suffered a season-ending leg injury at Tulsa the next week.

With his return, along with the development of redshirt freshman Williams to augment Chambers, and an experienced offensive line, the Cowboys feel this year's team will open eyes with its offense.

That would take pressure off a defense that has suffered from graduation, COVID defections and a lingering foot problem for senior/captain Garrett Crall. Crall, a defensive end, will watch Saturday's game from Laramie hoping to be healthy for next week's home opener against Hawaii. The Saturday defensive depth chart has eight changes from the original plan for 2020.

It features only two seniors in the projected starting lineup -- safeties Braden Smith and Esaias Gandy -- and one on the second team -- nose tackle Justis Borton.

For all of that, however, the Cowboys are consider an upper tier team in the Mountain West. The proof, however, comes on the playing field.

And that first opportunity comes on late Saturday against Nevada, which hasn't forgotten that 31-3 shutdown it suffered 52 weeks ago Saturday in Laramie.

The irony of the game is that Chambers will initially be taking the snaps from center, exactly 364 days since Chambers suffered a season-ending left knee injury -- in the game against Nevada.

While the talk in Reno has been about the troubled Wyoming passing game, the word out of Laramie is with the Chambers/Williams combo having both focused on fine turning their passing game in the elongated off-season, the pass could become an asset, particularly if teams get too focused on stopping Valladay

Rest assured that Nevada hasn't forgotten what the folks in Reno consider the low point in a season of inconsistency for the Wolfpack, which did go to the Idaho Potato Bowl, but was 7-6 at season's end with one of the more puzzling schedule of results in college football.

And no part of it was more puzzling than the five games played after that loss at Wyoming.

The rebounded for a win against New Mexico (17-13) at home, and then went on the road for eye-opening wins at San Diego State (35-28) and Fresno (33-30). But they finished the regular season with a loss to rival UNLV (33-30) in Reno, and then lost a Potato Bowl matchup with Ohio (30-21).

What Nevada does have is experience.

As the Reno Gazaette described the offense:

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong’s improvement over the second half of last season was visible, and he’s got a number of quality players back to help him out in 2020. Receivers Elijah Cooks (76 catches in 2019) and Romeo Doubs (14.8 yards per reception) should do damage against a rebuilt Wyoming secondary, and the Pack offensive line is eager for the chance to open bigger holes for backs Toa Taua (807 yards) and Devonte Lee than it did last season.

Nevada was held to three points and 335 yards of offense last season in Laramie. It would be surprising to see that happen again. With nine returning offensive starters, the Wolf Pack appears capable of doing much more on the offensive side.

But then none of that is a surprise to the Cowboys.

“We want to strive to do everything we can to take a quarterback out of his comfort zone,” Bohl said. “That means changing up coverages, that means putting people in different rush lanes, that means getting legal hits on him and getting some hurries.

“We’re going to be needing to put some pressure on that quarterback.”

The Cowboys know what they need to do.

Now, it's a matter of getting the job done.