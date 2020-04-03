Welcome to 7220
Craig Bohl Is a Believer in Wyoming Athletics -- On and Off the Gridiron

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl's commitment to the university extends past the gridiron.

Bohl and his wife, Leia, have donated $100,000 to cover the cost of scholarships for seniors on the Cowboys spring sports who want to take advantage of the NCAA permitting them to return for another year of eligibility in 2020-2021 in light of their seasons being canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Leia and I have been blessed by our time at Wyoming," Bohl said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for us to give back to the young people who represent our university so well. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do."

Athletic director Tom Burman, who has donated 10 percent of his salary through the end of the year, said eight seniors involved in track and field, men and women's golf and women's tennis whoe indicated they plan to return for the 2020-2021 school year. 

Bohl indicated whatever remains from his donation after the scholarship are covered will be used to supplement funding for the athletic training table, which is available to all student athletes.

“I applaud the Bohls for this commitment,” said Burman. “Coach knew how bad I wanted to fund those senior scholarships, but in our current financial situation I couldn’t. Craig and Leia are invested in Wyoming like no other head-coaching family in my time here.” 

