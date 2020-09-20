SI.com
Critics Silenced: Josh Allen Adds Another Chapter to His Buffalo Resume

Tracy Ringolsby

Last week, Josh Allen surpassed 300 yards for the first time in his career, making a strong impression on the fans of the Buffalo Bills.

Well, this week, Allen took it a step farther.

Allen passed threw for four touchdowns and 417 yards without an inception in the Bills' 31-28 victory at Miami, giving the Bills back-to-back wins to open the season. He became the second Bills quarterback to throw for at least 415 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Joe Ferguson (419-5-0) did it in 1983, also against Miami.

Allen connected with nine receivers, becoming the first Bills quarterback to reach 400 yards passing in a game since 2002.

He also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 700-plus hards with at least six toucdowns and no interceptions. The previous three were Peyton Manning (2013), Tom Brady (2015) and Pat Mahomes (2019).

Football

