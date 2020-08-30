Decision Time Is Coming For Top QB Recruit Maddox Kopp -- Wyoming in Final 5

Maddox Kopp is ready to put to rest his recruiting by college football coaches.

Kopp said he will make an announcement at 7:15 a.m., MDT, from Houston.

Wyoming is the lone non-power 5 school among the five finalists. The four Power 5 candidates at Houston, Mississippi, Tulane and Colorado. He said several Pac-12 and Big 12 schools showed recent interest, but nothing firm has developed, and he is not going to delay his announcement.

"I was talking to Texas for a little bit, Iowa State, UCLA and USC were talking to me a bit," he said. "Just keeping the lines of communication open. I told those schools that if something was gonna happen it needed to before that September 1 date and I would reconsider, but nothing like that happened so I didn't really have to deal with it."

To check out the full story from SI.com, and videos click:

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/elite-11-qb-maddox-kopp-previews-upcoming-commitment-ole-miss-houston-tulane