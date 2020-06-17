Double the Pleasure -- Chambers, Williams Both Figure in Cowboys' Quarterback Alignment

The vision is becoming visible.

Quarterback Sean Chambers, given a clean bill of health in his recovery from left knee surgery that left him as an observer of the Cowboys' final four regular season games and the Arizona bowl, is a healthy member of the voluntary workouts Wyoming football began this week.

Redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who was behind center in the Cowboys' 38-17 Arizona Bowl victory against Georgia State, is on hand, as well, with visible results from a workout program that added size and strength.

Just exactly how things will break down during the regular season for the two versatile quarterbacks remains to be seen, but in some form both of them figure to see game action on a regular basis.

Chambers remains at the top of the depth chart. But Williams is far from a traditional backup. Make Chambers 1-A on the depth chart and Williams 1-B.

"We had some of the same conversations last year with Tyler (Vander Waal) and Sean," offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said, referring to Vander Waal, who gave way to Chambers as the starter, and transferred to Idaho State in the off-season. "I think the difference this year is we have two guys who are more in line with the same skill set.

"That's not a knock against Tyler. It's just Sean and Levi are built a little more similar. Their skills are similar. When you have that you can let them go at it and they are competing at the same things and get measured the same way. At the same time if one of them goes down you don't have to make a real drastic shift in your offense."

It adds up to what promises to be an interesting season for the Cowboys as they continue to emerge as a legitimate factor in the Mountain West Mountain Division, ranked just back of Boise State in most preseason publications, and no worst than third in any of them.

"When you have dual threat ability at quarterback it doesn't mean you are going to run them all the time, but you have it in your back pocket and the defense knows that," said Vigen. "When a defense fears a quarterback's athleticism it is another game. That's way we feel with both these guys. They have room to grow, we know that, but we feel good about not only who they are as players, but who they are as people, leaders and teammates."

The key to the dual-threat working is the attitude of the athletes.

"We have a good relationship," said Chambers. "I think we make each other better. We are always talking about routes. We compliment each other. "

The challenge for Vigen and head coach Craig Bohl is how to handle game-action and not disrupt a continuity within the offense.

"There is a real benefit to playing both," said Vigen. "What that looks like and how even in reps it will be I can't tell you. From a preparation standpoint, when you are going through practice and in the meeting room, knowing you are going to play a part in the game, your mindset is different.

"When you do get your time, even if it is just a hand full of plays here and there, when the time comes that you are tasked with being the main guy you are prepared for it. That's the benefit of playing two guys in some fashion, but not to point you are running them in and out and they are scared for their job. "

Chambers and Williams embrace the alignment.

"That's' what Boise did and it worked," said Chambers. "I believe they won the league championship."

The Broncos actually had three quarterbacks get significant playing time en route to going 9-0 in the Mountain West last year. Hank Bachmeier led the team, completing 137 of 219 attempts (62.8 percent) for 1,879 yards, but Jaylon Henderson completed 89 of 143 attempts (62.2 percent) for 1080 yards, and Chase Cord completed 57 of 96 attempts (59.4 percent) for 670 yards.

And Chambers is confident it can work for the Cowboys. He even can see where he and Williams could be in the back field at the same time, along with junior running back Xazavian Valladay, who ranks 10th in 2019 rushing yards among returning Division I running backs.

"When you have X and two quarterbacks it definitely makes it hard on the defense. There is a definite advantage there. It should be a good thing."

Chambers feels the passing game will take a step up this year, which will open up the running game, as well.

"The passing game is going to be light years ahead of last year," he said. "We are going to have good schemes. It's a good feeling going into camp and executing that, and going into the season executing that, too. I think we will be a lot more balanced."

And with a tandem of Chambers and Williams they will be a much bigger challenge for the opposition's defense.