Eight Cowboys Honored on All-MW Team; Halliburton, Valladay and Wilson 1st Team

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference released its 2019 All-Conference Football Team on Wednesday and eight Wyoming Cowboys were honored. Senior safety Alijah Halliburton, sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay and senior linebacker Logan Wilson earned first-team honors..



Sophomore offensive lineman Keegan Cryder and senior wide receiver/punt returner Austin Conway were named to the second team. Senior cornerback Tyler Hall, junior offensive guard Logan Harris and senior linebacker Cassh Maluia were named Honorable Mention All-MW.



Wilson earned All-MW honors for the third-straight season after being named Honorable Mention last season and Second Team All-MW in 2017. He was named the MW Freshman of Year in 2016 marking four straight season earning a postseason award from the conference. It is also the third-straight season Hall has earned Honorable Mention All-MW honors.

Halliburton, Valladay, Conway, Cryder, Harris and Maluia all earned All-Conference nods for the first time. The eight All-Conference honorees was the most for the Pokes since the 2016 season, when eight players were also selected.

Wilson and Harris are the first Wyoming natives to be named All-Conference in the same season since tight end Wade Betschart and safety John Wendling during the 2006 season.



The All-Conference Team was selected in a vote of the 12 Mountain West head football coaches and media members from across the Mountain West.

Alijah Halliburton, Sr., SS, Aurora, Colo. (Overland)

*Alijah Halliburton ranks No. 2 in the MW and No. 11 in the nation in total tackles, averaging 9.9 per game (119 total tackles).

*The strong safety also ranks No. 3 in the MW and No. 20 in the nation in solo tackles per game, averaging 5.3 solo tackles per game (59 solo tackles).

*Halliburton was named the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 37-31 win over Missouri. He had 17 tackles, including 13 solo tackles, 1.0 TFL for -4 yards and a fumble recovery and return for 79 yards that set up a Wyoming field goal.

*He was also named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Wyoming’s win over Missouri.

*Halliburton leads Wyoming in tackles in 2019, with 119 total tackles. This is the first 100-tackle season of his career.

*He also has 10.0 tackles for losses for 38 yards, 2.0 sacks for 16 yards, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery that he returned for 79 yards against Missouri to set up a field goal.

*Halliburton’s 17 tackles vs. Missouri and 17 tackles at Tulsa tie for the third highest individual tackle total of the season in the Mountain West.

*He has had six double-figure tackle games this season, including: 17 vs. Missouri, 17 at Tulsa, 13 vs. Colorado State and Air Force, 11 vs. UNLV and 10 at Boise State. He also added 8 tackles at San Diego State, 7 vs. New Mexico, 7 vs. Nevada and 7 at Utah State.

*He leads a Wyoming defense that ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the NCAA in Scoring Defense, allowing only 17.8 points per game.

*He also leads a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 2 in the MW and No. 9 in the country in rushing defense, allowing opponents only 99.4 yards rushing per game.

*He is leader of a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the nation in Red Zone Defense, allowing opponents to convert only 70.7 percent of their red-zone opportunities.

Xazavian Valladay, So., RB, Matteson, Ill. (Brother Rice)

*Xazavian Valladay ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 29 in the nation in rushing yards per game, averaging 96.5 rushing yards.

*He recorded the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career, with 1,061 yards in 11 games he has played. He has also rushed for five touchdowns.

*Valladay was amazingly consistent in 2019, recording six 100-yard rushing games.

*His 100-yard rushing games included: 206 vs. Nevada, 154 vs. Colorado State, 127 vs. New Mexico, 124 at Boise State, 118 vs. Missouri and 114 at Utah State.

*Five of his 100-yard rushing games this season came in consecutive weeks, including: 127 vs. New Mexico, 206 vs. Nevada, 124 at Boise State, 114 at Utah State and 154 vs. Colorado State.

*Valladay’s 206 rushing yards against Nevada was the most by a Mountain West Conference player against a MW conference opponent this season.

*He also had 208 all-purpose yards vs. Nevada, including 206 rushing and 74 receiving, earning him MW Offensive Player of the Week honors.

*His 37 carries against Boise State was the season high by any Mountain West player this season, and tied a Wyoming single-game school record.

*He leads a Wyoming offense that ranks No. 2 in the MW and No. 28 in the NCAA in rushing offense, averaging 208.5 rushing yards per game as a team.

Logan Wilson, Sr., LB, Casper, Wyo. (Natrona County)

*Logan Wilson is one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award, and is the only finalist from a non-autonomous five conference team.

*Wilson ranks No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 23 in the nation in total interceptions, with four.

*He ranks No. 6 in the MW and No. 51 in the nation in total tackles, averaging 8.2 per game (98 total tackles).

*Wilson ranks No. 8 in the MW in passes defended, with 11 (4 interceptions and 7 pass breakups).

*He was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Senior of the Week for his performance vs. Boise State, with 10 tackles, 1 interception and 1.0 sack.

*He also has 7.5 tackles for losses for 23 yards, 1.0 sack for 7 yards and 1 forced fumble for the 2019 season.

*Wilson intercepted a pass in three consecutive games – at Boise State, at Utah State and vs. Colorado State. His fourth interception came earlier in the season against UNLV.

*He has had four double-figure tackle games this season, including: 13 vs. Missouri, 11 at Texas State, 11 vs. Idaho and 10 at Boise State. He also had 8 tackles at Utah State, 8 vs. Nevada, 8 vs. Colorado State and 7 at San Diego State.

*His 98 tackles this season has moved him into the No. 4 spot in Mountain West history in career tackles with 414.

*He leads a Wyoming defense that ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the NCAA in Scoring Defense, allowing only 17.8 points per game.

*He also leads a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 2 in the MW and No. 9 in the country in rushing defense, allowing opponents only 99.4 yards rushing per game.

*He is leader of a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the nation in Red Zone Defense, allowing opponents to convert only 70.7 percent of their red-zone opportunities.

Austin Conway, Sr., Punt Returner, Aurora, Colo. (Overland)

*Austin Conway led the Mountain West in punt returns for much of the 2019 season, and currently ranks No. 2 in the conference and No. 11 in the nation, averaging 11.1 yards per return.

*Conway has the most punt return attempts in the Mountain West this season, with 31.

*He also has the most total punt return yardage in the conference this season, with 344 yards.

*His best individual games returning punts included: vs. Missouri (3 returns for 37 yards, 12.3 avg.); vs. UNLV (5 returns for 92 yards, 15.3 avg.); at Utah State (4 returns for 49 yards, 12.3 avg.); vs. Nevada (5 returns for 57 yards, 11.4 avg.); vs. Idaho (3 returns for 49 yards, 16.3 avg.); and at San Diego State (3 returns for 28 yards, 9.3 avg.).

*Conway has a long punt return of 45 yards this season.

*Conway has 762 yards of all-purpose yardage this season, and he is averaging 63.5 all-purpose yards per game. That includes: 355 yards in punt returns, 296 receiving yards, 27 rushing yards and 24 yards in kickoff returns.

*A starting wide receiver for the Cowboys, he leads Wyoming in receptions (22) and second in receiving yards (296) in 2019.

Keegan Cryder, So., Center, Littleton, Colo.

*Keegan Cryder has played 769 total snaps in the 2019 season.

*He leads Wyoming with over 100 Knockdown Blocks.

*Cryder has allowed only 1.0 sack for the entire 2019 season, and he has also been called for only one penalty in 12 games in 2019.

*Cryder has only missed five assignments on the year.

*He is a leader of the offensive line and makes all run & protection calls.

*The sophomore has been a key to the Wyoming offense ranking No. 2 in the MW and No. 28 in the NCAA in rushing offense, averaging 208.5 rushing yards per game as a team.

*Cryder helped pave the way for running back First Team All- MW Xazavian Valladay to record a 1,000-yard rushing season (1,061 yards) in 2019.

*He is a leader of a Wyoming offensive line unit that was one of only two Mountain West O-Lines and one of only 24 nationally to be named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll for 2019.

Tyler Hall, Sr., Cornerback, Hawthorne, Calif. (Junipero Serra)

*Tyler Hall has once again been Wyoming’s top cornerback in 2019. He consistently is assigned to cover the opponents’ top receivers.

*Hall is a three-time All-Mountain West Honorable Mention honoree, and he has had his best season in 2019.

*He has recorded 36 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, one interception that he returned for 72 yards for a touchdown, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.

*Hall’s one interception came against Texas State, which he returned 72 yards for a touchdown.

*His best tackle games came against: Colorado State (5 tackles), San Diego State (4), Utah State (4), New Mexico (4) and Idaho (4).

*An outstanding kick returner, Hall averaged 37.5 yards per kick return this season, which if he had met the NCAA minimum for number of returns would have ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West.

*Hall returned six kickoffs in 2019 for 225 yards, which a long return of 58 yards.

*He leads a Wyoming defense that ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the NCAA in Scoring Defense, allowing only 17.8 points per game.

*He also leads a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 2 in the MW and No. 9 in the country in rushing defense, allowing opponents only 99.4 yards rushing per game.

*He is leader of a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the nation in Red Zone Defense, allowing opponents to convert only 70.7 percent of their red-zone opportunities.

Logan Harris, Jr., Right Guard, Torrington, Wyo. (Torrington)

*Logan Harris has played 542 total snaps in the nine games he has started during the 2019 season. (He missed two games midseason due to injury.)

*Harris has been credited with over 50 Knockdown Blocks in 2019.

*He has allowed only ½ of a sack for the entire 2019 season.

*The junior has only missed 4 assignments all season.

*The junior has been a key to the Wyoming offense ranking No. 2 in the MW and No. 28 in the NCAA in rushing offense, averaging 208.5 rushing yards per game as a team.

*Harris helped pave the way for running back First Team All- MW Xazavian Valladay to record a 1,000-yard rushing season (1,061 yards) in 2019.

*Harris is part of a Cowboy offensive line that has paved the way for four different individuals to record a total of 11, 100-yard rushing games in 2019.

*Harris is a leader of a Wyoming offensive line unit that was one of only two Mountain West O-Lines and one of only 24 nationally to be named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll for 2019.

Cassh Maluia, Sr., Linebacker, Compton, Calif. (Paramount)

*Cassh Maluia has recorded 57 tackles, with 7.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions for 30 yards in the 2019 season.

*His first interception of the season came against Missouri. He intercepted Mizzou in the end zone to stop a Tiger scoring threat on way to a 37-31 Wyoming victory.

*His second interception of the season was vs. UNLV. Maluia returned the interception 30 yards to the Rebel four-yard line to set up a touchdown one play later in a 53-17 Cowboy victory.

*Maluia’s two interceptions in 2019 rank him No. 2 on the Wyoming roster, and he is tied for No. 16 in the Mountain West this season from his linebacker spot.

*His best individual tackle games came against: San Diego State (9 tackles), Boise State (7 tackles) and Utah State (7 tackles).

*He also had outstanding games against: Nevada (5 tackles), Idaho (5 tackles) and Colorado State (4 tackles). He finished the regular season with six tackles and three for loss at Air Force.

*He leads a Wyoming defense that ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the NCAA in Scoring Defense, allowing only 17.8 points per game.

*He also leads a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 2 in the MW and No. 9 in the country in rushing defense, allowing opponents only 99.4 yards rushing per game.

*He is leader of a Cowboy defense that ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the nation in Red Zone Defense, allowing opponents to convert only 70.7 percent of their red-zone opportunities.