English Returns Among 3 Coaches Hired by Bohl, Kaligis Given Added Responsibility

Cowboys football coach Craig Bohl has taken care of the off-season legwork. Now, he is anxious to get back on the field, although that's on hold for another six weeks or so when Wyoming will hold spring practice.

He has, however, wrapped up recruiting, the last of the allowed 25 commits signing their letters of intent on Wednesday.

And on Thursday he wrapped up the rebuilding of his coaching staff after the departure of defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, cornerbacks coach John Richardson and defensive run-game coordinator/defensive ends and special teams coordinator AJ Cooper to Washington State last month.

Bohl announced the return of Marty English as the defensive ends coach with a focus on recruiting in his home state, Colorado, after an eight-year absence from Laramie; the hiring of Jay Sawvel as defensive coordinator/safeties coach, and Benny Boyd as the cornerbacks coach, and the promotion of Pete Kaligas from defensive tackles coach to the defensive run-game coordinator.

Sawvel was out of coaching last season, but brings a 25-year resume as a college coach.

"Jay comes from the great coaching tree of Jerry Kill and has a long relationship with Coach Kill," said Bohl. "I've admired Jay's work through the years. He's an outstanding recruiter, a great secondary coach and an experienced coordinator."

Sawvel's resume includes a 15-year stretch on the staff of Kill at Southern Illinois (2001-07), Northern Illinois (2008-10) and Minnesota (2011-15). He remained at Minnesota as the defensive coordinator in 2016, and then joined Wake Forest as defensive coordinator in 2017, helping the Deacons to the Belk Bowl. He, however, was let go four games into the 2018 season, and was out of coaching last year.

"Having a chance to work for a championship coach like Coach Bohl is something I am really looking forward to," said Sawvel. "The players have been great as I have gotten a chance to meet them. I can't wait to start working with them daily."

English is a Colorado native, whose father was the long-time coach at Alameda High School in Lakewood, has a strong impact on recruiting in Colorado. has a resume that covers 33 years as a college coach, including a 10-year stretch at Wyoming as the linebackers coach under head coach Joe Glenn (2003-08) and as defensive coordinator for Dave Christensen (2009-10).

Since leaving Wyoming, English has been the defensive coordinator at Colorado State (2012-17) and his alma mater, Northern Colorado (2018-19).

"Marty English enjoys a great reputation recruiting the Rocky Mountain area," said Bohl. "Marty will add great value on our defensive staff, and we look forward to his recruiting efforts in the state of Colorado."

During his years on Christensen's staff and at Colorado State his impact was limited because the schools preferred to focus recruiting outside of the Rocky Mountain reason. Under Glenn, however, he had a major impact.

Among players he recruited and/or coached future NFL players Mark Nzeocha, Mike Purcell, Mitch Unrein and Eddie Yarborough, and All-MW performers Ward Dobbs, John Fletchers, Tyler Gottschalk, Brian Hendricks, Dusty Hoffschneider, Gabe Knapton, Purcel, Unrein and Yarbrough.

He was a part of the Cowboys staff for three bowl games, including wins over UCLA in the 2004 Las Vegas Bowl, and a double overtime victory against Fresno State in the 2009 New Mexico Bowl, highlighted by the Cowboy defensive holding Fresno on a first-and goal from the one yard line.

"I am really excited to come back to Wyoming and work with coach Bohl and the rest of the coaching staff," said English. "I'm also looking forward to working with a bunch of tough, hard-working kids with great attitudes."

Boyd has 18 years experience as a college assistant coach, including the 2019 season with Eastern Illinois, where he coached cornerbacks and speical teams. The Panthers ranked 30th among the 124 FCS teams, allowing 350.6 yards per game, and 29th in fumbles recovered (10), tackles for a loss (7.2 per game) and first downs allowed (215).

"Benny is a very capable corners coach and special teams coordintor," said Bohl. "He has demonstrated his skills by molding young men and doing an excellent job of mentoring many players over his long career."

Prior to Eastern Illinois, Boyd was special teams coach at Central Washington (2015-18), defensive coordinator/special teams coordinator at Aurora (Ill.) University (2014), secondary/special teams coordinator at North Dakota (2011-13), and began his college coaching career at Luther College (Iowa) as the associate head coach/defensive coordinator (2002-10).

Kaligis has 26 years experience as a coach at the college level, the last 11 years at Wyoming, having moved from a role on the offensive side to the defensive side when Bohl replaced Dave Christensen. He is adding the defensive run-game coordinator responsibilities to his role as the defensive tackles and nose tackles coach, which he assumed when Bohl was hired.

Pete has been a valuable asset to our defense," said Bohl. "His role will increase with these new responsibilities. He transitioned from being an offensive coach prior to joining our staff to becoming a very effective defensive coach who does a great job mentoring his players."

Kaligis began his coaching career at Western Washington as the tight ends and strength coach (1994-95) and defensive line and strength coach (1996-97). He coached at Meridian Middle School (1998-99) before returning to the college level as the head strength and condition coach at Washington (2002-04).

He was an offensive line coach at Montana (2006-08) and prior to Bohl's arrival, he was Wyoming's offensive line coach (2009-11), assistant head coach/offensive line/running backs coach (2012) and assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/running backs coach (2013).

"In 2009, my family and I fell in love with this community," said Kaligis. "At that time, I had two major goals with the first being the dire to be the best coach and representative I could possibly be for the University of Wyoming. The second goal was on a more personal level and that was to have the opportunity for my family -- who sacrifices a great deal for me to continue in this profession -- to remain in Laramie, allowing my kids to graduate from Laramie High School.

"When Coach Bohl was hired, I interviewed and accepted that move from one side of the ball (offense) to the other (defense), which obviously meant a steep learning curve. The fact that in a few short years he has the confidence in me to provide me this new challenge means a great deal and is incredibilly motivating."