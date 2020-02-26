Former Cowboy LB Logan Wilson at NFL Combine in Indianapolis This Week

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson will be a part of the linebacker group at the NFL combine which runs through Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Linebackers are scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis for their on-field workouts to be aired on NFL Network and ABC on Saturday.

The live television coverage of on-field workouts on Saturday will include:

•NFL Network, Linebacker and Defensive Linemen workouts televised live from 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time.

•ABC, Linebacker workouts televised live from 3-4 p.m., Mountain Time

To find out where to watch NFL Network’s live coverage of the complete week of testing go to:http://www.nfl.com/network/combine.

Testing results for Wilson will also be available on Saturday at: http://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker#day=saturday

Among the items on Wilson’s schedule over the five days will be:

•Day 1, Tuesday, Feb. 25 -- Registration, Orientation, Team Interviews

•Day 2, Wednesday, Feb. 26 -- Measurements, Hospital Pre-exams, Team Interviews

•Day 3, Thursday, Feb. 27 -- Media, Medical Examinations, Position Coach Interviews, Psychological Testing

•Day 4, Friday, Feb. 28 -- NFLPA Meeting, Team Interviews, Bench Press, Psychological Testing

•Day 5, Saturday, Feb. 29 -- On-field Workouts, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

The week’s complete television schedule for all position groups’ on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine are as follows:

•Quarterbacks / Wide Receivers / Tight Ends -- Thursday, Feb. 27, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Running Backs/Offensive Linemen/Special Teams -- Friday, Feb. 28, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Linebackers / Defensive Linemen --Saturday, Feb. 29, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Defensive Backs -- Sunday, March 1, NFL Network, Noon-5 p.m., Mountain Time