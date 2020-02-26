Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Former Cowboy LB Logan Wilson at NFL Combine in Indianapolis This Week

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson will be a part of the linebacker group at the NFL combine which runs through Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.   Linebackers are scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis for their on-field workouts to be aired on NFL Network and ABC on Saturday.

Fans may follow Wilson’s testing at the 2020 NFL Combine on the official Wyoming Football social media platforms: on Twitter -- @wyo_football and Facebook at wyofootball

The live television coverage of on-field workouts on Saturday will include:

•NFL Network, Linebacker and Defensive Linemen workouts televised live from 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time.

•ABC, Linebacker workouts televised live from 3-4 p.m., Mountain Time

To find out where to watch NFL Network’s live coverage of the complete week of testing go to:http://www.nfl.com/network/combine.

Testing results for Wilson will also be available on Saturday at: http://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker#day=saturday

Among the items on Wilson’s schedule over the five days will be:

•Day 1, Tuesday, Feb. 25 -- Registration, Orientation, Team Interviews

•Day 2, Wednesday, Feb. 26 -- Measurements, Hospital Pre-exams, Team Interviews

•Day 3, Thursday, Feb. 27 -- Media, Medical Examinations, Position Coach Interviews, Psychological Testing

•Day 4, Friday, Feb. 28 -- NFLPA Meeting, Team Interviews, Bench Press, Psychological Testing

•Day 5, Saturday, Feb. 29 -- On-field Workouts, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

The week’s complete television schedule for all position groups’ on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine are as follows:

•Quarterbacks / Wide Receivers / Tight Ends -- Thursday, Feb. 27, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Running Backs/Offensive Linemen/Special Teams -- Friday, Feb. 28, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Linebackers / Defensive Linemen --Saturday, Feb. 29, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Defensive Backs -- Sunday, March 1, NFL Network, Noon-5 p.m., Mountain Time

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowgirls Get into Swing of Things In 2nd Round of Gold Rush Tournament

Cowgirls Get into Swing of Things In 2nd Round of Gold Rush Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Rusk Crashed Nevada's Senior Night With Career Effort in Cowgirls Win

Rusk Crashed Nevada's Senior Night With Career Effort in Cowgirls Win

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Hoops Host Nevada in Home Finale

Cowboy Hoops Host Nevada in Home Finale

Tracy Ringolsby

Seven Cowgirl Swimmers Claim All-MWC Honors

Seven Cowgirl Swimmers Claim All-MWC Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Youth is Served: Cowgirls Made Strong Rebound from Struggles, Take 3-game Win Streak into Nevada Game

Cowgirls Looking to Take Control of No. 3 Slot in MW Women's Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys' Tyler Severin Shoots Best Round on Final Day, Claims Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate Title

Cowboys' Tyler Severin Shoots Best Round on Final Day, Claims Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate Title

Tracy Ringolsby

Is Legislature Balking at Matching Funds for Cowboys?

Is Legislature Balking at Matching Funds for Cowboys?

Tracy Ringolsby

Another Dive, Another Record for Cowgirls Mirafuentes

Another Dive, Another Record for Cowgirls Mirafuentes

Tracy Ringolsby

Bonus Points Difference in West Virginia's 17-16 Pinning of Cowboys Wrestling

Bonus Points Difference in West Virginia's 17-16 Pinning of Cowboys Wrestling

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Tennis' Winning Streak Snapped by Colorado; Ana Royo Earns Only Match Win

Cowgirls Tennis' Winning Streak Snapped by Colorado; Ana Royo Earns Only Match Win

Tracy Ringolsby