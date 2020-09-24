Former Cowboys Become Opponents in 3 NFL Games This Week

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie-- Josh Allen set the tone last week, earning NFL player of the week honors in leading Buffalo to a win at Miami. What former Cowboy is going to make an emphatic impression in Week 3?

This week a pair of contests see three games that feature former Cowboys on both teams.

Marcus Epps and his Eagles battle and Logan Wilson the Bengals, and Caash Maluia and the Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders and Rico Gafford. Also Tashaun Gipson and the Bears face Brian Hill and the Falcons.



Andrew Wingard, who is coming off his first interception in the opening week and a career-high in tackles last week, will be on national television to kickoff the week facing the Miami Dolphins on NFL Network on Thursday.



On Sunday, Maluia and Gafford's game can be seen throughout most of Wyoming on CBS. At the same time on Fox, most of Wyoming will see Josh Allen and the Bills contest against the Rams. In the afternoon, the Broncos, with Mike Purcell, take on the Tampa Bay Bucs on Fox. The Saints and Curtis Granderson finish the week facing the Packers on Sunday Night Football on NBC

Thursday, September 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6:20 p.m. on NFL Network

(Jaguars) – Wingard recorded a career-high nine tackles on Sunday against the Titans. In his first start of the season and the third of his career. He has 11 tackles for the season and 41 in his career. He played every snap in the contest against the Titans. His previous career-high in tackles came against Tampa Bay last season on Dec. 1.

Sunday, September 27

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

(Bengals) – Wilson did not record any tackles in the Bengal's loss to the Browns last Sunday. He has three tackles for the season. He has played 27 percent of the Bengal's defensive snaps and 63 percent of the special teams reps.



(Eagles) – Epps earned his first career start on Sunday for the Eagles over his hometown Los Angeles Rams. He made five tackles in the contest, a new career-high. Epps has 13 career tackles. He played 23 percent of the defensive reps in Sunday's contest along with 84 percent of the special team reps.



San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Mark Nzeocha (49ers) – Nzeocha continues to be the special team's leader for the 49ers. He did not record any statistics on Sunday in the 49ers win over the Jets. He appeared in 78 percent of the special teams plays and got some reserve time on defense.



Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

(Patriots) – Maluia made his NFL debut against Jacob Hollister's Seattle Seahawks. He did not record any statistics in the game. He saw action on two snaps on special teams.



(Raiders) – Gafford will look to make his season debut after being inactive in the opening two weeks.



Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

(Vikings) – Eddie Yarbrough was inactive for Minnesota's contest at the Colts. He has two tackles for the Vikings this season.



The Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

(Washington Football Team) – Chase Roullier started at center once again for Washington Football Team. He has played in every offensive snap for the Washington this season. He has also started 39 games in his career.



Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

(Bills) – Josh Allen had another career game for the Bills against the Dolphins. He threw for 417 yards with four touchdowns. He leads the NFL in passing this season 729 yards and 364.5 yards per game. His 417 yards passing was the first 400 yard game from the Bills since Drew Bledsoe in 2000. He had 249 yards in the first half the most in a half by a Bill since Doug Flutie in 2000. In the final 10 minutes, Allen was 6-of-8 for 145 yards with two touchdowns.



Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

(Falcons) – Brian Hill rushed three times for 14 yards in the Falcons contest at the Cowboys. He also caught two passes for 11 yards. For the season, Hill has rushed six times for 26 yards and has four catches for 19 yards.



Gipson (Bears) – Tashaun Gipson helped lead the Bears over the Giants to improve to 2-0 for the season. He added two tackles in the contest. Gipson has nine tackle for the season for the Bears.



Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m. on Fox

(Seahawks) – Jacob Hollister and the Seahawks earned a win over his former team, the New England Patriots, last Sunday. He did not record any statistics in the game seeing action on nine total snaps on offense. He has one catch for nine yards for the season.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos. 2:25 p.m. on Fox

(Broncos) – Mike Purcell saw an uptick in playing time on Sunday at the Steelers playing 63 percent of the defensive snaps. He recorded a sack in the contest for his first since Nov. 29, 2015 against the Arizona Cardinals. He has now appeared in 40 games in his NFL career with 17 starts.



Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 6:20 p.m. on NBC

(Saints) – Carl Granderson saw an increase in his playing time playing in 40 percent of the defensive reps. He made one tackle in the contest. For the season, he has three tackles on the season with one sack and a forced fumble.