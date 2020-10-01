Former Cowboys Josh Allen (Bills) and Raiders Rico Gafford Face Off on Sunday

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie – The Pokes in the Pros are coming off their biggest week of the season. This week in the NFL features three contests that features former Cowboys going head-to-head against each other. The NFL schedule also features former Pokes in three nationally televised games.

Thursday

Denver Broncos at New York Jets, 6:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Mike Purcell (Broncos) – Purcell opens the week for Pokes in the Pros on Thursday Night Football. He recorded two tackles last week against the Bucs appearing in 70 percent of the defensive snaps a season-high. He heads into the contest with 98 career tackles.

Sunday, October 4

Baltimore Ravens at The Washington Football Team, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Chase Roullier (Washington Football Team) – Roullier started his 40th career game last Sunday and has appeared in 47 in his career. He has played every snap this season. Over the last two seasons he has recorded only one penalty.



Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Jacob Hollister (Seahawks) – Hollister is coming off a big week that saw him collect a touchdown pass, as well as a two-point conversion. He has four career touchdown passes all coming with the Seahawks.



Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Eddie Yarbrough (Vikings) – Yarbrough was inactive for the Vikings last week. He will look to appear in his second game with the Purple this Sunday against the Texans.



New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Carl Granderson (Saints) – Granderson recorded a pass breakup in the Saints contest against the Packers on Monday night. It was the first of his career. He has a forced fumble and a sack as well this season. He has 14 career tackles.



Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Andrew Wingard (Jaguars) – Wingard started his second-straight contest for the Jaguars. He made three tackles in the contest before leaving the game with an injury. He should be available this week against former teammate .



Logan Wilson (Bengals) – Wilson recorded his first career interception against the Eagles on Sunday. He also recorded a career-high five tackles in the contest. He also played the most snaps of his career.



Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Tashaun Gipson (Bears) – Gipson recorded a game sealing interception against the Falcons. It was the 24th of his career, as he ranks No. 13 amongst active players. He added six tackles in the game and has 465 for his career.



Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m. on CBS

Josh Allen (Bills) – Allen has helped the Bills move to 3-0 on the season. He is the first player in NFL history to throw 10-plus touchdowns and rush for two-plus touchdowns through the first three games of the season. He has thrown for a career-high four touchdowns in back-to-back games. He has thrown for over 1,000 yards for the season.



Rico Gafford (Raiders) – Gafford made his season debut for the Raiders on Sunday. He returned one kickoff and saw time on five special teams plays.



New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m. on CBS

Caash Maluia (Patriots) – Maluia appeared in his second game for the Patriots. He did not record any statistics in the contest.



Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers, 6:20 p.m. on NBC

Marcus Epps (Eagles) – Epps recorded one tackle against the Bengals. He also broke up one pass in the contest. He has eight total tackles for the season.



Mark Nzeocha (49ers) –Nzeocha played 12 special teams reps for the 49ers in their win over the Giants. He has not recorded any statistics on the season.

Monday, October 5

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers, 6:15 p.m. on ESPN

Brian Hill (Falcons) – Hill rushed for a season-high 59 yards with a touchdown on Sunday. It was his first touchdown of the season and the fourth of his career. He has rushed for over 600 yards in his career and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry for the season.



Tyler Hall (Falcons) – Hall made his NFL debut on Sunday. He saw action on special teams playing 17 snaps. He was assigned back to the practice squad for the Falcons.