Former Cowboys Wacha, Huff and Priester Make XFL Rosters,

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Wyoming linebacker Lucas Wacha, the younger brother of big-league pitcher Michael Wacha, made the 52-man roster of the XFL Tampa team. Safety Robert Priester, a teammate of Wacha's at Wyoming, also is among the players to make the Tampa roster.

Safety Marqueston Huff, who played for Cowboys during the 2010-13 seasons made the roster of the Houston Roughnecks.

Wacha, who was a free-agent in the Dallas Cowboys camp in 2017, was helping coach his high school team in Pleasant Grove, Tex., when he learned he had been selected by Tampa.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1217860902000766977

Wacha, 6-1, 230,  appeared in 46 games for the Cowboys, finishing 23rd in Mountain West history with 177 solo tackles, 14th on the MW all-time list with 167 assists, and 15th all-time with 344 total tackles.

His brother, who attended Texas A&M, was a first-round draft choice of the St. Louis Cardinals, and pitched the past six seasons in St. Louis before signing with the Mets as a free agent in the off-season.

Priester, 5-9,181, is a native of Tampa.

Huff, 5-11, 196, appeared in 41 NFL games in a three-year stretch in whic he played for Tennessee (2014-15) and Baltimore (2016). He finished his Wyoming career with 249 tackles, including 140 solo tackles, and four intercepitons. 

