Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen Frustrated At False Positive Test

Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, now the starting quarterback with the Buffalo Bills, was forced to miss practice the other day. It wasn't his fault. And he wasn't happy about it.

Allen was among 77 NFL players from 11 teams who reportedly had to deal with a false positive COVID-19 test.

A lab in New Jersey that is used by the 11 teams had a mix up, and reported the players, including Allen, tested positive for the virus.

Allen returned to workouts last Monday. Following the training camp session that day, Allen, speaking via video conference with media members covering the Bills, broke down what exactly took place. He said the situation started with a phone call at 6 a.m. Saturday informing him that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Obviously it’s nothing you want to hear and I’m sitting there like… I mean, I feel fine, there’s nothing wrong,” Allen said.

Then Allen had to head to the team’s facility and get another test done. Sort of a double checking for coronavirus. That rapid-response test which gives you results in 15 minutes came up negative and that’s when things started to get questioned.

“I got a call at six in the morning saying I tested positive and honestly, it’s nothing you want to hear and I’m sitting there like, ‘I feel fine, there’s nothing wrong,’” Allen said. “I come in, try to get in the building and I have to go through protocol. I went through the test that was right here that gives you results in 15 minutes and that came back negative. I’m super frustrated that I wasn’t here.”

Allen pointed out that a similar spate of false positives during the season could be a disaster for the league.

“I’m happy that it happened now instead of come season time,” said Allen. “If this were to happen on Saturday or Sunday, who knows if I’d be playing. It sucks that I was kind of the guinea pig and whatnot, and part of that process, but I’m glad it wasn’t then, I’m glad it was now and we’re able to kind of move past it.”

Bills said the team used the opportunity as a learning experience. Unfortunately, the United States isn’t in the clear with the coronavirus pandemic. When the Bills’ regular season starts on Sept. 13 against the Jets, this will still be an issue. But in that light, general manager Brandon Beane said the Bills used what happened over the weekend as a type of “fire drill.” If there’s a similar scare during the regular season, the Bills already have this experience in their back-pocket and will have confidence in dealing with the situation.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott gave rave reviews of the organization’s handling of this drill over the weekend. The player response especially impressed the coach.

“I give the players and staff a lot of credit. They were very positive with their approach. They went out and were resilient yesterday. And so… what appeared to be a very negative situation on the surface, the way we handled it, the way our players handled it in particular, we… to me it was a positive. It was a growth opportunity for our team,” McDermott said.