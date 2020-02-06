Grad Transfer Null Has Chance to Impact Cowboys With Graduation of Placekicker

LARAMIE -- In the midst of discussing the five signees that were announced on Wednesday, Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl was asked about interest in placekicker Nick Null, who will graduate this spring from Cornell but has a year of eligibility left.

Bohl smiled.

“Can’t comment on that,” Bohl said. “Thanks for asking.”

Bohl smiled. And with reason.

While Null had not signed a letter of intent by mid-afternoon, he did announce on twitter later in the day that he had signed, and would be coming to Wyoming as a graduate transfer next year, having been given a fifth year of eligibility in light of the fact injuries limited him to three games as a junior.

And for all the areas the Cowboys knew needed to be addressed in the current recruiting class, the placekicker role was a blaring weakness in light of the graduation of Cooper Rothe, who converted 76.6 percent of his field goal attempts in four years with the Cowboys, and set a school scoring record with 342 points.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Null also provides protection for the Cowboys at punter with the graduation of Ryan Galovich. The Cowboys do have senior-to-be Tim Zaleski, who does have two potential years of eligibility because of limited playing time due to injuries and the emergence of Zaleski.

But just in case. …

Nole averaged 39.5 yards a punt for Cornell, 16 punts landing inside the 20 and seven covering at least 50 yards. Null also converted six of eight field goal attempts for Cornell, the longest of which was 49 yards.

And given the difference in altitude from Cornell to Wyoming, it's not out of the question that Null cold add a few yards to his kicking ability.