Illinois High School Center Commits to Wyoming Football

Jack Walsh was born into a Wyoming legacy. His father was a member of the Cowboys 1987 Western Athletic Conference championship team.

Now Jack is looking forward to being a part of a Cowboy championship team of his own.

Walsh verbally committed to the University of Wyoming, according to 247 sports.

The 6-foot-3, 290 pound center from Palatin, Ill., will be a senior at Fremd High School.

The Cowboys were among at least 10 schools who had offered Walsh, including Fordham, Illinois State, Missouri State, Kent State, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, and Western Illinois.

The Cowboys also have commitments from Tyce Westbrook, 6-4, 220 pounds, from Pleasonton, Neb., and Jovan Marsh, 5-10, 175 pounds, a running back from Marist High School in Chicago.

Westbrook has played wide receiver, tailback, linebacker and defensive end for Pleasonton, but is projected to focus on the defensive end position at Wyoming.