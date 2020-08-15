SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyMen's HoopsFootballSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

Illinois High School Center Commits to Wyoming Football

Inside The Seams

Jack Walsh was born into a Wyoming legacy. His father was a member of the Cowboys 1987 Western Athletic Conference championship team.

Now Jack is looking forward to being a part of a Cowboy championship team of his own.

Walsh verbally committed to the University of Wyoming, according to 247 sports.

The 6-foot-3, 290 pound center from Palatin, Ill., will be a senior at Fremd High School.

The Cowboys were among at least 10 schools who had offered Walsh, including Fordham, Illinois State, Missouri State, Kent State, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, and Western Illinois.

walsh2

The Cowboys also have commitments from Tyce Westbrook, 6-4, 220 pounds, from Pleasonton, Neb., and Jovan Marsh, 5-10, 175 pounds, a running back from Marist High School in Chicago.

Westbrook has played wide receiver, tailback, linebacker and defensive end for Pleasonton, but is projected to focus on the defensive end position at Wyoming.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Makes Final 5 For Quarterback Maddux Kopp from Houston

Cowboys are on a list big Tulane, Houston, Mississippi and Colorado

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Basketball Earns Top 25 Slot on WBCA Honor Roll

Cowgirls recognized for eighth time overall, fourth year in a row for WBCA Academic honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Presidents Once Again Show a Lack of Regard for Constituents

New Wyoming president fits right in, ignoring his constituents so he can be one of the guys when the presidents gather

Inside The Seams

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Over Before It Begins: MW Postponed Football and Rest of Fall Sports

A week after MW announces delayed start for football, MW Board of Directors -- i.e., school presidents -- opt to put all fall sports in limbo

Inside The Seams

Maury Brown's T&C Liquors

Wyoming's Largest Liquor Store

Tracy Ringolsby

Your Guide to Wyoming Football 2020: Links to assorted articles and rosters

Wyoming Cowboys anxious for football season to start -- MW Title on the to-do-list

Tracy Ringolsby

Roster: Who's Back, Who's Gone, Who's New

A look at the Wyoming Football Roster by Number, Name, Position and Hometown

Tracy Ringolsby

Coach Bohl Breaks Down the Depth on Defense

Don't be fooled -- Cowboys have experience up front and athletic ability in backfield

Inside The Seams

Coach Bohl Breaks Down the Depth on Offense

Cowboys are deep in experience at every spot on the offensive side of the ball

Inside The Seams