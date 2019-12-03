It Is Unanimous: Cowboys Projected for Bowl Bid -- Question is Which One

The Cowboys appear set to take part in Bowl Season for the third time in four years. A year after being one of the four bowl eligible teams to be left out of the post-season, Wyoming is projected to appear in the posts-season by all of the national services.

Out of 12 sites that were survey, the Cowboys were projected to the Arizona Bowl, New Mexico Bowl and 1st Responders Bowl in Dallas by three publications each. The Cowboys also had single projections for the Cheez It Bowl, Armed Forces Bowl and a strange projection of the Hawaii Bowl against BYU.

BYU already committed to the Hawaii Bowl, which has BYU or a Mountain West team as the host, not as possible opponents.