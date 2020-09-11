It's College Football Time -- Even if the Mountain West Decided to Take the Winter Off

The Mountain West Conference is taking the football season off.

Teams are not even allowed to put together a schedule of their own.

The folks who killed the idea of a MW season -- the school Presidents in which the head honcho is the president of San Jose State, which doesn't even get coverage by its local newspaper because the interest in the school is so minimal.

There are conferences, however, playing games, and SI senior writer Pat Ford SI makes his predictions for this very unique college football season. Hint: One of them would fall under the category of familiarity breeds comfort.