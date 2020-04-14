It's Early But Odds Are Cowboy Football Is No. 3 in MW Mountain Division

Boise State is the heavy favorite to win the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division in the 2020 football season. The odds are 4/9. Air Force (7/2) and Wyoming (10/1) are second and third with Colorado State No. 4 at 121.

San Diego State retains the favorite role in the West Division at 3/2, but Nevada (3/1) and Hawaii (7/2) aren't far behind.

Defending national champion LSU is picked third in the SEC West Division at 5/1. Alabama (4/5) and Texas A & M (4/1) are 1-2 in the division. Louisiana-Monroe, where the Cowboys play on Sept. 12, is a 1-to-6 favorite to win the Sun Belt West division, and Ball State, which hosts the Cowboys on Sept. 26, faces 11/2 odds in the Mid-America Conference West Division. The Cowboys other non-conference game is against Weber State, which is a Division 1-AA school.