It's Early But Odds Are Cowboy Football Is No. 3 in MW Mountain Division

Tracy Ringolsby

Boise State is the heavy favorite to win the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division in the 2020 football season. The odds are 4/9. Air Force (7/2) and Wyoming (10/1) are second and third with Colorado State No. 4 at 121.

San Diego State retains the favorite role in the West Division at 3/2, but Nevada (3/1) and Hawaii (7/2) aren't far behind.

Defending national champion LSU is picked third in the SEC West Division at 5/1. Alabama (4/5) and Texas A&M (4/1) are 1-2 in the division. Louisiana-Monroe, where the Cowboys play on Sept. 12, is a 1-to-6 favorite to win the Sun Belt West division, and Ball State, which hosts the Cowboys on Sept. 26, faces 11/2 odds in the Mid-America Conference West Division. The Cowboys other non-conference game is against Weber State, which is a Division 1-AA school.

From Cowboy Basketball: The Skills of Hunter Maldonado

Maldonado provides foundation for Cowboys success

Tracy Ringolsby

The Story of the Man Who Invented the Modern Day Jump Shot

Online premiere will be Thursday through Saturday.

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Add Irish Big Man from Otero Junior College to List of Commits

Eoin Nelson is fifth player who has committed to Cowboys since hiring of coach Jeff Linder, third in two days

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowgirl Erjavec Transfers to Maimi

Announced she was leaving Wyoming Saturday after women were eliminated in MW Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Bischoff Becomes 3rd Utah State Player to Enter Transfer Portal

San Diego State & San Jose State only MW schools without a player in the transfer portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball Receives Two More Verbal Commitments

Updated: Guard Marcus Williams and Forward Drew LaMont both announced their intention to sign with the Cowboys on Thursday

Tracy Ringolsby

Sports Illustrated Projects Cowboys LB Logan Wilson as 3rd Round Draft Choice of Broncos

Kevin Hanson's projections for first 5 Rounds Includes 8 Mountain West Players

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Divers Conteras, Mirafuentes Earn All-America Honors

Third time for Conteras and first for Mirafuentes to be recognized

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Add Iowa State Transfer Griffin to List of Players of Interest

Griffin lists Wyoming among six schools in which he has interest

Tracy Ringolsby

San Diego State Lands Small but Productive Point Guard from Cal State Northridge

5-foot-9 Gomez Shots and Sinks 3-pointers and is a on target from the line

Tracy Ringolsby