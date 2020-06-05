Jerome Cooper Becomes 5th Wyoming Cowboy to Enter Transfer Portal

LARAMIE — Safety Jerome Cooper, who redshirted his freshman year, has become the fifth member of the Cowboys' 2019 roster to enter the transfer portal. School officials confirmed what was originally reported by 247sports.com Thursday.

Cooper was one of nine safeties listed on the Cowboys roster in their Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Guide. Keonite Glinton, like Cooper a redshirt freshman last year, has since been moved into a linebacker/nickel spot.

Alijah Halliburton was a senior.

The other six return for the 2020 season -- junior Taylor Dodd, sophomore Cameron Murray, senior Braden Smith, sophomore Rome Weber, senior Esias Gandy, and junior Miles Williams.

Quaterback Tyler Vander Waal has committed to Idaho State. The four other Cowboys in the transfer portal remain on hold in determining their future: Cooper, defensive tackle Javaree Jackson, who was suspended from the team prior to the Arizona Bowl, linebacker Isaiah Abdullah, corner back Allen Smith.

The Cowboys have added a graduate transfer in placekicker Nick Null, who figures to replace placekicker Cooper Rothe, but could also pick up the slack for punter Ryan Galovich, both of whom graduated.