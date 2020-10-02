Josh Allen Continues to Open Eyes, Earns AFC Player of Month for September

When the Buffalo Bills used the seventh selection in the 2018 draft on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen more than a few eyebrows were raised.

He didn't carry a Power 5 resume.

He was the blue collar guy, who Fresno State wouldn't let walk on and after a year in junior college had a response from only one of the 100 coaches he wrote, seeking an opportunity at the four-year level.

Now, in his third year with the Bills, he is making delivers of the doubters, underscored by the fact that he has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

He is the first Bills player to earn that honor in exactly nine years. Ryan Fizpatrick was honored for September 2011.

In helping the Bills open the season with a 3-0 record, he passed for 1,038 yards, had a 124.8 passer rating, completed 71.1 percent of his passes, threw for 12 touchdowns and rushed for two more.