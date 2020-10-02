SI.com
Josh Allen Continues to Open Eyes, Earns AFC Player of Month for September

Tracy Ringolsby

When the Buffalo Bills used the seventh selection in the 2018 draft on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen more than a few eyebrows were raised.

He didn't carry a Power 5 resume.

He was the blue collar guy, who Fresno State wouldn't let walk on and after a year in junior college had a response from only one of the 100 coaches he wrote, seeking an opportunity at the four-year level.

Now, in his third year with the Bills, he is making delivers of the doubters, underscored by the fact that he has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

He is the first Bills player to earn that honor in exactly nine years. Ryan Fizpatrick was honored for September 2011.

In helping the Bills open the season with a 3-0 record, he passed for 1,038 yards, had a 124.8 passer rating, completed 71.1 percent of his passes, threw for 12 touchdowns and rushed for two more.

Cold Shoulder: Wyoming Football Schedule Includes Dec. 12 Visit by Boise State

All four Wyoming home games are against teams that played in bowls last year -- Hawaii, Air Force, Utah State and Boise state

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowboys Josh Allen (Bills) and Raiders Rico Gafford Face Off on Sunday

Former Cowboys will be featured in nationally televised NFL games this weekend -- beginning if Mike Purcell and Broncos Thursday night

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Linebacker Skyler Miller Among Semifinalists for William V. Campbell Trophy

Torrington native Skyler Miller has been key member of Cowboys football while maintaining 3.86 GPA, earning national recognition

Tracy Ringolsby

McMurry Family Recognized for Support of "WHYoming Now" Campaign

McMurry's recognized in Casper for $750,000 donation to the World Needs More Cowboys campaign

Tracy Ringolsby

Third Time No Charm: Wyoming Right Tackle Velzaquez Suffers Torn Labrum

Five Wyoming Cowboy defensive players opted out of 2020 season for medical reasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Josh Allen's Fan Club Growing Fast

Chalk up Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly among the Allen believers

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Find Themselves At the Top of MW When It Comes to NFL

16 former Cowboys are on NFL rosters, 15 of whom were activated for Sunday's game

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Approved for 7,000 Fans at Football Season Opener

Wyoming department of Health agreed to 7,000 fans at War Memorial for opner based on current COVID-19 data

Tracy Ringolsby

Talking Winners and Losers in College Football So Far

SI college football guru Pat Ford takes a look at the 1st 3 weeks of winners and losers

Quinn Jamieson