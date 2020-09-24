Josh Allen Forcing Doubters to Give Him His Dues; Earns NFL Player of Week Honors

Josh Allen is used to proving people wrong.

He did it at the college level, and he's doing it in the NFL, too.

Allen, the former Wyoming quarterback who the Buffalo Bills made the sixth selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, was selected the NFL Player of the Week honors for his efforts against Miami on Sunday.

It was the third time he has received the Player of the Week recognition -- all three following games against the Dolphins.

Allen is off to an eye opening start this season, and former NFL quarterback-turned-quarterback guru Jordan Palmer has become a strong advocate for Allen, who began working with Palmer prior to the NFL draft.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1308964973998223363

And Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, has been impressed by Allen, who will lead the Bills agaisnt McVay and the Rams in Buffalo on Sunday.

"Josh's ability to beat you with his arms and his legs is a really winning edge and man, I've been impressed with him in the first few weeks," said McVay.

As flamboyant as he is on the field, Allen remains humble off the field.

“I think of it more as a team-oriented goal or team-oriented award,” he said of the Player of the Week honor. “It takes five-plus guys to block on every given play and it takes receivers to get open and go catch the ball and make plays after the catch. So that's what we did this last Sunday and it's an honor to be named that, but ultimately that's not why I play the game.”

Allen completed 24 of 35 passes for a career-high 417 yards and four touchdowns against the Dolphins.

In Week 11 of 2019, he threw for 256 yards and three TDs and ran for 56 yards and a TD in a 37-20 rout of Miami. And in Week 17 of his rookie 2018 season, he torched the Dolphins for 224 yards passing, 95 yards rushing and a total of five touchdowns.

And in the first two weeks of this season, Allen has made his presence felt by both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphin, guiding the Bills to back-to-back victories.

Against the Dolphins, he became the second Bills quarterback to throw for at least 415 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Joe Ferguson (419-5-0) did it in 1983, also against Miami.

Allen connected with nine receivers, becoming the first Bills quarterback to reach 400 yards passing in a game since 2002.

And that came on the heels of his season-opening effort against the Jets when he broke the 300-yard passing mark for the first time in his career.

With those two games, he became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 700-plus hards with at least six toucdowns and no interceptions. The previous three were Peyton Manning (2013), Tom Brady (2015) and Pat Mahomes (2019).

