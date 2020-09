Josh Allen is the punching bag for the NFL snobs. He's not your smooth as silk quarterback. Nope. The folks in Wyoming know that.

He is, however, driven to be part of a winner. He makes those around him better, much to the chagrin of the critics.

Just check out where Allen ranks among the Bills' all-time quarterbacks through 30 games in their careers (and he's matching up with his stats from 29 games):