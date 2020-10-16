SI.com
Josh Allen: The QB So Many Thought Couldn't Is Proving He Can

Tracy Ringolsby

Draft experts had their doubts when the Buffalo Bills used the No. 7 selection in the 2018 draft on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

No big deal. Allen has been proving doubters wrong since high school. Remember, this is the young man who grew up in the mountains outside of Fresno, dreaming of playing for Fresno State, who was denied the opportunity to walk out at the school.

He spent a year in junior college, sent letters to 100 Division 1 coaches and only one responded -- Craig Bohl at Wyoming.

And when he became a first-round draft choice of the Bills the doubters arose again among the "draft experts." Three years later, Allen is a fan favorite and winning over his critics.

Here's the latest on what Allen is accomplishing in his third NFL season (courtesy @BuffaloBillsPR :

image_2020-10-16_094620
