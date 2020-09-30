SI.com
Josh Allen's Fan Club Growing Fast

Tracy Ringolsby

Chalk up Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden as a member of the Josh Allen fan club. Gruden, whose team plays Allen and the Buffalo Bills this week, is comparing Allen to Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway.

.“He’s got a lot of John Elway playing style. He can scramble, he’s strong, he’s tough. He’s a big time player,” Gruden, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Yep, same Elway who is now the general manager of the Broncos, who can't find a quarterback to step in and lead his team, and who passed over Allen in the 2018 draft. 

Now, Gruden does have a reputation for gushing over quarterbacks. Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, however, does not hand out quarterback accolades freely. He, however, has an appreciation for Allen.

“This is the first time I’ve ever really, really been excited about a quarterback on our team," Kelly told the Los Angeles Times. "We’ve had some, and it was always, ‘We’ll see. We’ll see. … Yeah, he’s got the potential, but we’ll see. With Josh, I think he’s proven to everybody he can play. Now he just has to stay healthy.” 

Kelly also made note of something that not every quarterback has. Every career path is different, but another quarterback drafted in 2018 with Allen was Josh Rosen. He’s bounced around the NFL and is already on his third team. In that same time frame, Allen’s been very, very settled by comparison. 

He was the Bills' first-round draft choice in 2018, and has been on the Bills roster since.

“Being in the same system a number of years is going to help,” Kelly added. “I was always blessed, and I know (Dan) Marino was too, and John (Elway), that we had the same system. That’s one of the things I talk to Tom Brady about — I’m very good friends with him — is that consistency, being in the same system all the time, and you don’t have to think when you’re going up to the line. It automatically comes natural.”  

Allen has certainly opened eyes in the first three games this season. 

Allen is the only player in NFL history with 1,000 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the first three weeks of a season, according to the Bills.

Overall, Allen has thrown for 10 touchdowns and run for two more. He has passed for 1,038 yards. He threw for 2,074 yards in his rookie season, and 3,089 last year.

He is on a pace to throw for 5,536 yards this season.

More importantly, he has only one interception and that was a debatable call on Sunday.

Football

