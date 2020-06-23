Welcome to 7220
Kevin's Commentary — The Equipment Truck

From the desk of Kevin McKinney/Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- What's the most visible symbol of Cowboy football?

Is it that iconic helmet, which I believe is the best in the country?

Is it ?

Might it be , Josh Allen, or ?

Of course you'd be right if you identified any or all of the above as the most visible.

But possibly the most visible icon is something we rarely talk about.

I'm talking about the Peterbilt 387 tractor and 53-foot equipment trailer that crisscrosses the country carrying some 10,000 pounds of football gear to Wyoming's away football games, and sits by the equipment room on home games.

"It's a 53-foot billboard on wheels," says Joshua Donald—we just call him J.D.--Jordan, Wyoming's Director of Athletic Equipment Operations. "That tractor-trailer is a labor of love for all of us, the companies who provide it and the drivers to us, and all of us in the equipment room."

Those companies are Arrow Moving and Storage of Cheyenne, which donates the trailer and the drivers, and Casper's Peterbilt of Wyoming, which donates the tractor. Mike Ottoes owns Arrow, and Fred Devore owns Peterbilt.

"There's no financial gain for these companies," J.D. says. "They do it because they take great pride in supporting the University, and Cowboy football. It is the most important piece of equipment that we have. Without a doubt, we have one of the best deals in the country."

For the rest of the story, click:

https://gowyo.com/news/2020/6/21/football-kevins-commentary-the-equipment-truck.aspx

