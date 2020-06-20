Looking Ahead: ESPN Has Wyoming Cowboys as 88.8 % for Bowl Invite in Coming Season

The success of the Craig Bohl Era at Wyoming is being recognized nationally.

Coming off four consecutive bowl-eligible seasons, the Cowboys are given an 88.8 percent chance of advancing to a bowl game in the coming season. That's the fourth-best percentage in the Mountain West, behind Boise State (99.5%), San Diego State (93.0%) and Air Force (92.4%) according to ESPN's FPI.

And there is a large margin between the top four Mountain West teams and the rest of the conference, plus BYU, the lone Division I independent in the region.

The Cowboys have been to bowl games in three of the last four seasons, and are coming off back-to-back wins in their last two appearances -- 38-17 against Georgia State in the Tucson Bowl a year ago, and 37-14 against Central Michigan in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. They lost to BYU in the Poinsetta Bowl, 24-21, in 2016.

The Cowboys were bowl eligible in 2018 with a 6-6 record, but were one of five bowl eligible teams that were left out of the post-season.

This year, however, that figures to change with the NCAA expanding the Division I bowl schedule from 40 to 44 teams. The Mountain West has firm commitments to six bowls, and is an alternate to the Cheez-It Bowl.