Looking Ahead: ESPN Has Wyoming Cowboys as 88.8 % for Bowl Invite in Coming Season

Tracy Ringolsby

The success of the Craig Bohl Era at Wyoming is being recognized nationally.

Coming off four consecutive bowl-eligible seasons, the Cowboys are given an 88.8 percent chance of advancing to a bowl game in the coming season. That's the fourth-best percentage in the Mountain West, behind Boise State (99.5%), San Diego State (93.0%) and Air Force (92.4%) according to ESPN's FPI.

And there is a large margin between the top four Mountain West teams and the rest of the conference, plus BYU, the lone Division I independent in the region. 

The Cowboys have been to bowl games in three of the last four seasons, and are coming off back-to-back wins in their last two appearances -- 38-17 against Georgia State in the Tucson Bowl a year ago, and 37-14 against Central Michigan in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. They lost to BYU in the Poinsetta Bowl, 24-21, in 2016.

The Cowboys were bowl eligible in 2018 with a 6-6 record, but were one of five bowl eligible teams that were left out of the post-season.

This year, however, that figures to change with the NCAA expanding the Division I bowl schedule from 40 to 44 teams. The Mountain West has firm commitments to six bowls, and is an alternate to the Cheez-It Bowl.

Five Members of Wyoming Men's Golf Earn Golf All-America Scholar Honors

Five Wyoming Golfers earn All-America Scholar Honors -- All-Time High For Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Gets Commitment From One of Top Women Athletes in Region

Sarah Major 4th ranked tennis junior from Utah -- 14th in Mountain section

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Cowboy Capsules Features Wyoming Football Win Last September against Missouri

Wyoming Cowboys 2-0 against SEC teams at War Memorial Stadium -- Missouri and Mississippi

Tracy Ringolsby

Double the Pleasure -- Chambers, Williams Both Figure in Cowboys' Quarterback Alignment

Wyoming QBs Chambers and Williams both posses dual-threat skills when they take the snap from center

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Football Is a Team Effort

Wyoming Cowboys football doesn't rake in a lot of pre-season accolades for individuals, but has respect for what it can do as a team

Tracy Ringolsby

Javier Turner 5th of 6 Cowboy Basketball Players in Transfer Portal to Land a New Opportunity

Last recruit of the Allen Edwards era, Turner saw limited playing time as a freshman

Tracy Ringolsby

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming -- It's a Cowboy Backer

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Calls the Cowboy State Home

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations With Kevin: Associate AD China Jude and TE Jahmari Moore the Guests

Jude discusses the Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations with Kevin: Cowboy Football Head Strength Coach Eric Donoval

Wyoming Senior Association AD Kevin McKinney's latest features football strength coach Eric Donval

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Golfer Skavdahl Wins State Match Play Title

Cowgirl golfer claims Wyoming Match Play title in 19-hole title showdown

Tracy Ringolsby