Middle Linebacker Wilson Heads List of Potential Cowboys in NFL Draft

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- It will be an NFL Draft unlike any other next Thursday-Saturday when the 32 NFL teams will conduct a virtual draft of the 2020 college football prospects. The three days of coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Radio all three days, with ABC Sports also covering the first two nights of the Draft. It is being held virtually due to restrictions in place because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The first round of the NFL Draft will be featured on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday.

A number of Wyoming Cowboys will be hoping to hear their names called during the seven-round event. Senior linebacker Logan Wilson is among the college players who have attracted a great deal of attention during the lead up to this year’s Draft.

Other seniors who participated in Wyoming’s Pro Day for NFL personnel back on Tuesday, March 10 were: defensive end Josiah Hall, cornerback/kick returner Tyler Hall, safety Alijah Halliburton, tight end Josh Harshman, wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr., linebacker Cassh Maluia, wide receiver John Okwoli, kicker Cooper Rothe and punter Ryan Galovich.

A year ago, Cowboy safety Marcus Epps fulfilled a lifetime dream when the Minnesota Vikings selected him as the 19th pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft

Wyoming has had at least one player selected in each of the past three NFL Drafts and four selections in the past five years of the Craig Bohl-era at Wyoming.

Former Wyoming linebacker Mark Nzeocha was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently with the San Francisco 49ers and played in last year’s Super Bowl.

Cowboy running back Brian Hill (fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, now with the Atlanta Falcons) and offensive lineman Chase Roullier (sixth round by the Washington Redskins) were drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen became the highest NFL Draft pick in school history when the Buffalo Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the first round. In 2019, Epps was selected by the Vikings, he is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several other Cowboys are also currently listed on NFL rosters, including: Austin Fort(TE, Denver Broncos), Rico Gafford (WR, Las Vegas Raiders), Tashaun Gipson (S, Houston Texans), Carl Granderson (DE, New Orleans Saints), Jacob Hollister (TE, Seattle Seahawks), Mike Purcell (NT, Denver Broncos), Andrew Wingard (S, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Eddie Yarbrough (DE, Minnesota Vikings).

The schedule of live coverage is as follows.

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 6-9:30 p.m., Mountain Time

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24, 5-9:30 p.m., Mountain Time

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mountain Time