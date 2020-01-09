Tyler Vander Waal, who opened the 2018 season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback but has slipped down the depth chart to where he figured to be the No. 4 signal caller in 2020, announced on twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Idaho State.

Vander Waal, who was supportive of his teammates even after slipping into a backup role, entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2019 season.

After opening 2018 as the Cowboys starting quarterback, he was replaced by Sean Chambers early in the third quarter of in the eighth game of the season. He did return to starting in the final game of 2018 and the final four games of 2019, after Chambers suffered season-ending injuries.

And freshman Levi Williams, who came off the bench in the final two games of the 2019 season, not only started but played the entire Cowboys' victory against Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Vander Waal, who handled his situation with the Cowboys with class, is expected to return to a key role with Idaho State, which is a member of the I-AA Big Skiy Conference.

Vander Waal completed 169 of 346 passes, 49.6 percent, for 1,822 yards in his two years with the Cowboys. He threw for six touchdowns and had eight interceptions -- one touchdown and four interceptions in 2019.

The Cowboys were 1-3 in his four starts this year, the win an emotional one against arch rival Colorado State at War Memorial Stadium on a frigid Friday night the weekend before Thanksgiving. The nationally-televised game began with a temperature of seven degrees.

Vander Waal was 6-for-13 for 56 yards passing in the 17-7 win, sharing time with Williams, who was 2-for-2 passing for 25 yards coming off the bench, and rushed for 49 yards. Vander Waal and Williams scored the two Cowboys touchdowns in that game -- both powering their way into the endzone from one yard out.

Vander Waal could see his role diminishing in light of the fact not only are Chambers and Williams expected to battle for the starting job, but the Cowboys also have a top recruit from California, Gavin Beerup, who is 6-foot-5, 190, committed in the current recruiting class.