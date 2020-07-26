Nebraska Defensive End First Known Verbal Commit to Wyoming Cowboys Class of 2021

Tyce Westland was excited that Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl and his staff arranged for a Zoom Call with him last week.

By the end of the conversation, Westland went from excited to elated.

The Cowboys offered the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Westland, and two days later, Westland became the first known verbal commitment to the Wyoming Football Class of 2021,

"They just offered me at the end of the call, which was surprising," Westland told the Omaha Herald. "I slept on it, and when I woke up I decided I wanted to commit there."

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl cannot confirm the commitment until the signing period next December.

Westland has played tight end, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive end at Pleasanton (Neb.) High School, an 8-man football program that his father, Ricci is the long-time head coach.

As a junior, he led Pleasanton, the Nebraska Class D-2 State champions, with 54 receptions, 955 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also had 147 tackles -- 74 unassisted and 73 assisted -- and intercepted three passes.

"On a zoom call (Bohl) said he watched my film and he had to offer me," Westland told Nebraska.TV. "When he said that my head shotup. I was so excited I didn't reallt ahve words to say."

The Cowboys envision him at defensive end, which fits Westland just fine.

"The type of defensive ends they recruit are athletes," he said. "I think they are wanting me to put on about 20 pounds or so, so I can still move well."

With COVID-19, the NCAA has suspended in-person recruiting, but Westland has been on campus before -- when he was in sixth grade.

"We were on a vacation and looked around the campus," he said, "but it has changed quite a bit since I've been there."