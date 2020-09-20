Nebraska Running Back/Defensive Back Commits to Preferred Walk-on With Wyoming

Tommy McEvoy was a hot commodity after his sophomore year at Clarkson-Leigh High School in Clarkson, Neb.

Sure, it is eight-man football, but the numbers got the attention of college recruiters. He rushed for 1,708 yards, scored 30 touchdowns and averaged 11.3 yards for his 151 carries. He also stood out as a defensive back.

As a junior, however, McEvoy fell from view. Making a jump shot in pickup basketball game shortly before practice was to begin in the fall of 2019, McEvoy suffered a torn ACL, and missed the entire season.

He is back this year, and while he still has interested from the likes of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, McEvoy announced on twitter this weekend that he will be a preferred walk-on at Wyoming.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound McEvoy is expected to be converted to a linebacker at the college level.

A 4.0 student, McEvoy carried 21 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of his senior year.

