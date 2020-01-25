Welcome to 7220
Football

No. 21: Wyoming Receives Commitment from California Junior College Tighten Colin O'Brien

Tracy Ringolsby

Colin O'Brien, a tight end from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Ca., announced his verbal commitment to Wyoming on twitter Friday. O'Brien is the second player to commit this week, joining wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, a high school prospect out of San Antonio, Tex.

O'Brien received offers this week from Wyoming and Boise State, and opted for the Cowboys in the showdown of Mountain West teams. 

The Cowboys now have 21 commitments for the 2020 class, 19 of whom signed their letters of intent during the December signing period. O'Brien and Cobbs are expected to sign when the spring signing period opens on Feb. 5.

O'Brien becomes fifth commitment from California. As a freshman transfer, O'Brien will have three years of eligiblity remaining. He has a 3.75 GPA.

A quarterback at Mission Viejo (Ca.) High School, O'Brien made the move to tight end at Saddleback College.

Football

