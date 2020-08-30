SI.com
No. 5: Bakersfield TE/DT J.J. Uphold Becomes 5th Verbal Commit to Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

J.J. Uphold has played both tight end and defensive tackle during his days at Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, Ca. He also has been a key big man on the school basketball team, averaging 12.5 points and 9.2 rebounds a game as a junior.

He is coming to Wyoming now, and the focus will be on refining his skills at defensive end.

Uphold announed on twitter on Sunday that he is committed to play for the Cowboys. He also had offers from New Mexico and Cal Poly.

sundaycommit

He is the fifth known players to commit to the Cowboys for the Class of 2021, although nothing is official until they sign an official offer sheet, which cannot happen until the early signing season in December.

The Cowboy verbal commits for the Class of 2021:

jjcommit
Football

