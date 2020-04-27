Oklahoma High School Kicker Accepts Cowboys' Walk-On Offer

With the graduation of placekicker Cooper Rothe and punter Ryan Galovich the Cowboys had two major holes to fill.

They found a 1-for-2 replacement. Ralph Fawcz of Cache (Okla.) High School announced on twitter during the weekend that he accepted the offer from Wyoming. Fawcz is a product of the Chris Saler Kicking Academy.

Fawcz grew up with a focus on soccer, but in high school the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Fawcz became a key factor in a Cache High School team that advanced in the Oklahoma 4-A playoffs last fall.

He averaged 48.6 yards on punts, and 20 of his 32 punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Cowboys coach Craig Bohl has shown a tendency to initially bringing in kickers with a preferred walk-on status.

Rothe was a first-time All-Mountain West selection in 2018 when he converted 16 of 17 field goal attempts, and also was selected second-team 2019 preseason All-American by Sporting News, third-team by Athlon Sports, and fourth-team by Phil Steele Publications.

He did have an in-season slump, but finished connecting on 15 of 22 field goal attempts, and average 62.4 yards on his kickoff, 44 of 67 which resulted in touch backs.

Galovich, meanwhile, was a walk-on as a junior, having transferred from Oregon State, where he did not play football. He shared the punting duties with Dontae Crow, splitting the long- and short-punt duties. Galovich, however took over the job full-time in 2019 with Crow focusing on being a wide receiver. Galovich averaged 42.2 yards on 61 punts, including nine that went 50 yards or father, and 21 on which a fair catch was called.

Galovich was placed on scholarship for his second and final season at Wyoming.