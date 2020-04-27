Welcome to 7220
Oklahoma High School Kicker Accepts Cowboys' Walk-On Offer

Tracy Ringolsby

With the graduation of placekicker Cooper Rothe and punter Ryan Galovich the Cowboys had two major holes to fill.

They found a 1-for-2 replacement. Ralph Fawcz of Cache (Okla.) High School announced on twitter during the weekend that he accepted the offer from Wyoming. Fawcz is a product of the Chris Saler Kicking Academy.

Fawcz grew up with a focus on soccer, but in high school the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Fawcz became a key factor in a Cache High School team that advanced in the Oklahoma 4-A playoffs last fall.

He averaged 48.6 yards on punts, and 20 of his 32 punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Cowboys coach Craig Bohl has shown a tendency to initially bringing in kickers with a preferred walk-on status. 

Rothe was a first-time All-Mountain West selection in 2018 when he converted 16 of 17 field goal attempts, and also was selected second-team 2019 preseason All-American by Sporting News, third-team by Athlon Sports, and fourth-team by Phil Steele Publications.

He did have an in-season slump, but finished connecting on 15 of 22 field goal attempts, and average 62.4 yards on his kickoff, 44 of 67 which resulted in touch backs.

Galovich, meanwhile, was a walk-on as a junior, having transferred from Oregon State, where he did not play football. He shared the punting duties with Dontae Crow, splitting the long- and short-punt duties. Galovich, however took over the job full-time in 2019 with Crow focusing on being a wide receiver. Galovich averaged 42.2 yards on 61 punts, including nine that went 50 yards or father, and 21 on which a fair catch was called.

Galovich was placed on scholarship for his second and final season at Wyoming.

Louisiana's No. 1 Ranked High School Tennis Player Commits to Wyoming

Alyse Cormier felt Wyoming provided "perfect combination" for her college career

Tracy Ringolsby

Maluia Cashes In, Joins Wilson As Drafted Cowboys

Maluia and Wilson among 10 Mountain West Players Selected in NFL Draft

Tracy Ringolsby

Logan Wilson: Cowboy Tough, and NFL Evaluators Took Notice

Wyoming linebacker projected to become fourth Cowboy since 1990 to be drafted in third round or higher

Tracy Ringolsby

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowboy TJ Taylor Commits to James Madison University

Four other Cowboys remain in transfer portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowboys Head Basketball Coach McClain Joins Georgia Staff

McClain one of two coaches in Wyoming history to enjoy three consecutive 20-win seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Napoli's -- An Italian Delight in Cheyenne -- Open for Pickup, Delivery and DoorDash

Enjoy an Italian Delight in Wyoming's Capital City -- Pickup or Delivery

Tracy Ringolsby

Wilson In Line to Join Elite Group of Wyoming Natives Selected in NFL Draft

A late riser in the draft, he could be only 21st player in University of Wyoming history to go in top three rounds.

Tracy Ringolsby

Odds Are: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Overwhelming Favorite for No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

After Burrow goes to Cincinnati the guessing game on the next quarterback to be taken begins.

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Linebacker Logan Wilson: He's Going to Be A Bargain If He Slips to 3rd Sound

Which former college football standouts are under the radar? @NickSelbe names 10 NFL draft sleepers

Tracy Ringolsby